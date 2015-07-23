Package contains popular methods for cluster analysis in data mining:
Density-based spatial clustering of applications with noise (DBSCAN) is one of the most popular algorithm for clustering data.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DBSCAN
Ordering points to identify the clustering structure (OPTICS) is an algorithm for clustering data similar to DBSCAN. The main difference between OPTICS and DBSCAN is that it can handle data of varying densities.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OPTICS_algorithm
Important
Clustering returned by OPTICS is nearly indistinguishable from a clustering created by DBSCAN. To extract different density-based clustering as well as hierarchical structure you need to analyse reachability plot generated by OPTICS.
For more information visit http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OPTICS_algorithm#Extracting_the_clusters
K-means clustering is one of the most popular method of vector quantization, originally from signal processing. Although this method is not density-based, it's included in the library for completeness.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/K-means_clustering
Node:
npm install density-clustering
Browser:
bower install density-clustering
# build
npm install
gulp
var dataset = [
[1,1],[0,1],[1,0],
[10,10],[10,13],[13,13],
[54,54],[55,55],[89,89],[57,55]
];
var clustering = require('density-clustering');
var dbscan = new clustering.DBSCAN();
// parameters: 5 - neighborhood radius, 2 - number of points in neighborhood to form a cluster
var clusters = dbscan.run(dataset, 5, 2);
console.log(clusters, dbscan.noise);
/*
RESULT:
[
[0,1,2],
[3,4,5],
[6,7,9],
[8]
]
NOISE: [ 8 ]
*/
// REGULAR DENSITY
var dataset = [
[1,1],[0,1],[1,0],
[10,10],[10,11],[11,10],
[50,50],[51,50],[50,51],
[100,100]
];
var clustering = require('density-clustering');
var optics = new clustering.OPTICS();
// parameters: 2 - neighborhood radius, 2 - number of points in neighborhood to form a cluster
var clusters = optics.run(dataset, 2, 2);
var plot = optics.getReachabilityPlot();
console.log(clusters, plot);
/*
RESULT:
[
[0,1,2],
[3,4,5],
[6,7,8],
[9]
]
*/
// VARYING DENSITY
var dataset = [
[0,0],[6,0],[-1,0],[0,1],[0,-1],
[45,45],[45.1,45.2],[45.1,45.3],[45.8,45.5],[45.2,45.3],
[50,50],[56,50],[50,52],[50,55],[50,51]
];
var clustering = require('density-clustering');
var optics = new clustering.OPTICS();
// parameters: 6 - neighborhood radius, 2 - number of points in neighborhood to form a cluster
var clusters = optics.run(dataset, 6, 2);
var plot = optics.getReachabilityPlot();
console.log(clusters, plot);
/*
RESULT:
[
[0, 2, 3, 4],
[1],
[5, 6, 7, 9, 8],
[10, 14, 12, 13],
[11]
]
*/
var dataset = [
[1,1],[0,1],[1,0],
[10,10],[10,13],[13,13],
[54,54],[55,55],[89,89],[57,55]
];
var clustering = require('density-clustering');
var kmeans = new clustering.KMEANS();
// parameters: 3 - number of clusters
var clusters = kmeans.run(dataset, 3);
console.log(clusters);
/*
RESULT:
[
[0,1,2,3,4,5],
[6,7,9],
[8]
]
*/
Open folder and run:
mocha -R spec
Software is licensed under MIT license. For more information check LICENSE file.