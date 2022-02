Denque

Denque is a well tested, extremely fast and lightweight double-ended queue implementation with zero dependencies and includes TypeScript types.

Double-ended queues can also be used as a:

This implementation is currently the fastest available, even faster than double-ended-queue , see the benchmarks.

Every queue operation is done at a constant O(1) - including random access from .peekAt(index) .

Works on all node versions >= v0.10

Quick Start

Install the package:

npm install denque

Create and consume a queue:

const Denque = require ( "denque" ); const denque = new Denque([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]); denque.shift(); denque.pop();

See the API reference documentation for more examples.

Who's using it?

... and many more.

License

