⚠️ This package is deprecated. Please use normalizr's built-in
denormalize(), thanks!
denormalizr takes data and entities normalized by normalizr, and returns its complete tree – including nested entities.
This module is useful when consuming normalized data, e.g. in redux selectors. While normalizr is great on making data consistent between the app, reassembling entities can be a tedious work. Denormalizr can help!
npm install denormalizr --save
import { denormalize } from "denormalizr";
const denormalized = denormalize(entity, entities, entitySchema);
denormalize (entity, entities, schema) -> Object|Array|Immutable.Map|Immutable.List
entity
{Object|Array|Number|String|Immutable.Map|Immutable.List}
The entity to denormalize, its id, or an array of entities or ids.
entities
{Object|Immutable.Map}
An object to entities used to denormalize entity and its referred entities.
entitySchema
{schema.Entity}
The normalizr schema used to define
entity.
The denormalized object (or Immutable.Map), or an array of denormalized objects (or an Immutable.List).
For the following examples, consider to have a JSON response from a REST API consisting in a list of articles,
where each article has a
author field.
{
"articles": [{
"id": 1,
"title": "10 mindblowing reasons to prefer composition over inheritance",
"author": {
"id": 1,
"name": "Dan"
},
}, {
"id": 2,
"title": "You won't believe what this high order component is doing",
"author": {
"id": 1,
"name": "Dan"
}
}]
}
To normalize this response with normalizr, we can define two Schemas:
articleSchema and
authorSchema.
import { normalize, schema } from 'normalizr';
const articleSchema = new schema.Entity('articles');
const authorSchema = new schema.Entity('authors');
const articleList = new schema.Array(articleSchema);
articleSchema.define({
author: authorSchema,
});
const normalized = normalize(response, {
articles: articleList,
})
This way we have the usual normalized object with entities:
// content of normalized
{ entities:
{ articles:
{ '1':
{ id: 1,
title: '10 mindblowing reasons to prefer composition over inheritance',
author: 1 },
'2':
{ id: 2,
title: 'You won\'t believe what this high order component is doing',
author: 1 } },
authors:
{ '1':
{ id: 1,
name: 'Dan' } } },
result: { articles: [ 1, 2 ] } }
Let say we want to display the articles with ids
1 and
2, and for each article its author.
In order to get the whole author object for each article, we need to loop over the author entities:
const articleIds = [1, 2];
const articles = articleIds.map(id => {
const article = normalized.entities.articles[id];
article.author = normalized.entities.authors[article.author];
})
We are basically reverting to the original JSON response. We are, indeed, denormalizing.
Without the need to know the entity's shapes, we can use denormalizr to simplify this process. Thus:
import { denormalize } from 'denormalizr';
const articles = denormalize([1,2], normalized.entities, articleList);
articles contains now the selected articles with the authors in them:
// console.log(articles)
[ { id: 1,
title: '10 mindblowing reasons to prefer composition over inheritance',
author: { id: 1, name: 'Dan' } },
{ id: 2,
title: 'You won\'t believe what this high order component is doing',
author: { id: 1, name: 'Dan' } } ]
denormalize() accepts as first parameter the entity we want to denormalize, which can be a
single object, an array of object, a single id or an array of ids.
The second parameter is the whole entities object, which is consumed when the entity schema (third
parameter) has references to one or more entities.
const article = normalized.entities.articles['1'];
const denormalized = denormalize(article, normalized.entities, articleSchema);
// console.log(denormalized)
{
id: 1,
title: 'Some Article',
author: {
id: 1,
name: 'Dan'
},
}
const article1 = normalized.entities.articles['1'];
const article2 = normalized.entities.articles['2'];
const denormalized = denormalize([article1, article2], normalized.entities, articleListSchema);
// console.log(denormalized)
[{
id: 1,
title: '10 mindblowing reasons to prefer composition over inheritance',
author: {
id: 1,
name: 'Dan'
},
},{
id: 2,
title: 'You won\'t believe what this high order component is doing',
author: {
id: 1,
name: 'Dan'
},
}]
const denormalized = denormalize(1, normalized.entities, articleSchema);
// console.log(denormalized);
{
id: 1,
title: '10 mindblowing reasons to prefer composition over inheritance',
author: {
id: 1,
name: 'Dan'
},
}
const denormalized = denormalize([1, 2], normalized.entities, articleListSchema);
// console.log(denormalized)
[{
id: 1,
title: '10 mindblowing reasons to prefer composition over inheritance',
author: {
id: 1,
name: 'Dan'
},
},{
id: 2,
title: 'You won\'t believe what this high order component is doing',
author: {
id: 1,
name: 'Dan'
},
}]
Denormalizr can handle circular references caused by recursive schemas (see #2).
For example, take these schemas, where articles have an author property containing a list of articles:
const articleSchema = new schema.Entity('articles');
const authorSchema = new schema.Entity('author');
const articleList = new schema.Array(articleSchema);
articleSchema.define({
author: authorSchema,
});
authorSchema.define({
articles: articleList,
});
const JSONResponse = {
"articles": [{
"id": 2,
"title": "You won\'t believe what this high order component is doing",
"author": {
"id": 1,
"name": 'Dan',
"articles": [2],
},
}],
};
const normalized = normalize(JSONResponse, {
articles: articleList,
});
const article = data.entities.articles['2'];
const denormalized = denormalize(article, data.entities, articleSchema);
console.log(denormalized.author.articles[0] === denormalized)); // true
Denormalizr works well with immutable-js, however recursive schemas are not supported:
// This nested article contains only a reference to the author's id:
denormalized.author.articles[0].author === 1
