Deprecated

⚠️ This package is deprecated. Please use normalizr's built-in denormalize() , thanks!

denormalizr takes data and entities normalized by normalizr, and returns its complete tree – including nested entities.

This module is useful when consuming normalized data, e.g. in redux selectors. While normalizr is great on making data consistent between the app, reassembling entities can be a tedious work. Denormalizr can help!

npm install denormalizr --save

import { denormalize } from "denormalizr" ; const denormalized = denormalize(entity, entities, entitySchema);

Documentation

API

denormalize (entity, entities, schema ) -> Object | Array | Immutable .Map| Immutable .List

Params

entity {Object|Array|Number|String|Immutable.Map|Immutable.List}

The entity to denormalize, its id, or an array of entities or ids.

entities {Object|Immutable.Map}

An object to entities used to denormalize entity and its referred entities.

entitySchema {schema.Entity}

The normalizr schema used to define entity .

Returns

The denormalized object (or Immutable.Map), or an array of denormalized objects (or an Immutable.List).

Examples

For the following examples, consider to have a JSON response from a REST API consisting in a list of articles, where each article has a author field.

{ "articles" : [{ "id" : 1 , "title" : "10 mindblowing reasons to prefer composition over inheritance" , "author" : { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Dan" }, }, { "id" : 2 , "title" : "You won't believe what this high order component is doing" , "author" : { "id" : 1 , "name" : "Dan" } }] }

To normalize this response with normalizr, we can define two Schemas: articleSchema and authorSchema .

import { normalize, schema } from 'normalizr' ; const articleSchema = new schema.Entity( 'articles' ); const authorSchema = new schema.Entity( 'authors' ); const articleList = new schema.Array(articleSchema); articleSchema.define({ author : authorSchema, }); const normalized = normalize(response, { articles : articleList, })

This way we have the usual normalized object with entities:

{ entities : { articles : { '1' : { id : 1 , title : '10 mindblowing reasons to prefer composition over inheritance' , author : 1 }, '2' : { id : 2 , title : 'You won\'t believe what this high order component is doing' , author : 1 } }, authors : { '1' : { id : 1 , name : 'Dan' } } }, result : { articles : [ 1 , 2 ] } }

Let say we want to display the articles with ids 1 and 2 , and for each article its author.

In order to get the whole author object for each article, we need to loop over the author entities:

const articleIds = [ 1 , 2 ]; const articles = articleIds.map( id => { const article = normalized.entities.articles[id]; article.author = normalized.entities.authors[article.author]; })

We are basically reverting to the original JSON response. We are, indeed, denormalizing.

Without the need to know the entity's shapes, we can use denormalizr to simplify this process. Thus:

import { denormalize } from 'denormalizr' ; const articles = denormalize([ 1 , 2 ], normalized.entities, articleList);

articles contains now the selected articles with the authors in them:

[ { id : 1 , title : '10 mindblowing reasons to prefer composition over inheritance' , author : { id : 1 , name : 'Dan' } }, { id : 2 , title : 'You won\'t believe what this high order component is doing' , author : { id : 1 , name : 'Dan' } } ]

denormalize() accepts as first parameter the entity we want to denormalize, which can be a single object, an array of object, a single id or an array of ids. The second parameter is the whole entities object, which is consumed when the entity schema (third parameter) has references to one or more entities.

Denormalize a single object

const article = normalized.entities.articles[ '1' ]; const denormalized = denormalize(article, normalized.entities, articleSchema);

{ id : 1 , title : 'Some Article' , author : { id : 1 , name : 'Dan' }, }

Denormalize a list of objects

const article1 = normalized.entities.articles[ '1' ]; const article2 = normalized.entities.articles[ '2' ]; const denormalized = denormalize([article1, article2], normalized.entities, articleListSchema);

[{ id : 1 , title : '10 mindblowing reasons to prefer composition over inheritance' , author : { id : 1 , name : 'Dan' }, },{ id : 2 , title : 'You won\'t believe what this high order component is doing' , author : { id : 1 , name : 'Dan' }, }]

Denormalize by passing the id

const denormalized = denormalize( 1 , normalized.entities, articleSchema);

{ id : 1 , title : '10 mindblowing reasons to prefer composition over inheritance' , author : { id : 1 , name : 'Dan' }, }

Denormalize by passing a list of ids

const denormalized = denormalize([ 1 , 2 ], normalized.entities, articleListSchema);

[{ id : 1 , title : '10 mindblowing reasons to prefer composition over inheritance' , author : { id : 1 , name : 'Dan' }, },{ id : 2 , title : 'You won\'t believe what this high order component is doing' , author : { id : 1 , name : 'Dan' }, }]

Recursive schemas

Denormalizr can handle circular references caused by recursive schemas (see #2).

For example, take these schemas, where articles have an author property containing a list of articles:

const articleSchema = new schema.Entity( 'articles' ); const authorSchema = new schema.Entity( 'author' ); const articleList = new schema.Array(articleSchema); articleSchema.define({ author : authorSchema, }); authorSchema.define({ articles : articleList, }); const JSONResponse = { "articles" : [{ "id" : 2 , "title" : "You won\'t believe what this high order component is doing" , "author" : { "id" : 1 , "name" : 'Dan' , "articles" : [ 2 ], }, }], }; const normalized = normalize(JSONResponse, { articles : articleList, }); const article = data.entities.articles[ '2' ]; const denormalized = denormalize(article, data.entities, articleSchema); console .log(denormalized.author.articles[ 0 ] === denormalized));

Usage with Immutable

Denormalizr works well with immutable-js, however recursive schemas are not supported:

denormalized.author.articles[ 0 ].author === 1

