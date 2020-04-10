openbase logo
den

denode

by Anees Iqbal
1.10.5 (see all)

Debug node apps like a pro

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
29

GitHub Stars

141

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

DeNode

DeNode is short for Debug Node, it's a tiny wrapper around Electron that lets you debug your Node apps using Chrome Dev Tools 🎉

Installation

npm install -g denode

Usage

denode
denode .
denode ./index.js
denode `which browserify` -r chalk main.js

To reload the app, simply press CTRL + R on Linux/Windows and CMD + R on Mac OSX.

Advanced Usage

DeNode tries to load options from the local package.json file, you can suppress this behavior by doing --ignore-local. Here are the magic fields it understands

{
  "name": "my-cool-app",
  "electronMain": "./electron.js",
  "electronOptions": {
    // All of BrowserWindow options are accepted here
  },
  "denodeOptions": [
    "DENODE_INSECURE" // Ignore certificate errors
  ]
}

The electronOptions field accepts all of BrowserWindow options, if electronMain is present, it is used instead of main.

Screenshot

DeNode

License

DeNode is licensed under the terms of MIT License, see the LICENSE file for more info.

