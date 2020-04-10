DeNode is short for Debug Node, it's a tiny wrapper around Electron that lets you debug your Node apps using Chrome Dev Tools 🎉
npm install -g denode
denode
denode .
denode ./index.js
denode `which browserify` -r chalk main.js
To reload the app, simply press CTRL + R on Linux/Windows and CMD + R on Mac OSX.
DeNode tries to load options from the local
package.json file, you can suppress this behavior by doing
--ignore-local. Here are the magic fields it understands
{
"name": "my-cool-app",
"electronMain": "./electron.js",
"electronOptions": {
// All of BrowserWindow options are accepted here
},
"denodeOptions": [
"DENODE_INSECURE" // Ignore certificate errors
]
}
The
electronOptions field accepts all of
BrowserWindow options, if
electronMain is present, it is used instead of
main.
DeNode is licensed under the terms of MIT License, see the LICENSE file for more info.