DeNode

DeNode is short for Debug Node, it's a tiny wrapper around Electron that lets you debug your Node apps using Chrome Dev Tools 🎉

Installation

npm install -g denode

Usage

denode denode . denode ./index.js denode ` which browserify` -r chalk main.js

To reload the app, simply press CTRL + R on Linux/Windows and CMD + R on Mac OSX.

Advanced Usage

DeNode tries to load options from the local package.json file, you can suppress this behavior by doing --ignore-local . Here are the magic fields it understands

{ "name" : "my-cool-app" , "electronMain" : "./electron.js" , "electronOptions" : { }, "denodeOptions" : [ "DENODE_INSECURE" ] }

The electronOptions field accepts all of BrowserWindow options, if electronMain is present, it is used instead of main .

Screenshot

License

DeNode is licensed under the terms of MIT License, see the LICENSE file for more info.