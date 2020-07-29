A modern, themable and configurable treeview for React
TODO: Implement unit tests, E2E tests, CI.
npm install deni-react-treeview --save
Added to your react component
<TreeView url="https://raw.githubusercontent.com/denimar/deni-react-treeview/develop/src/assets/data/countries.json" />
For more details: examples
(boolean)
(boolean)
(integer)
(boolean)
(boolean)
(boolean)
(boolean)
(string)
[
{
id: 100,
text: 'Fruits',
children: [
{
id: 101,
text: 'Orange',
isLeaf: true
},
{
id: 102,
text: 'Banana',
isLeaf: true
}
]
},
{
id: 200,
text: 'Vegetables',
children: [
{
id: 201,
text: 'Carrot',
isLeaf: true
},
{
id: 202,
text: 'Tomato',
isLeaf: true
}
]
}
]
Denimar de Moraes (denimar@gmail.com) is a full-stack developper at Feracode, Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil.