drt

deni-react-treeview

by Denimar de Moraes
1.1.11 (see all)

A modern, themable and configurable treeview for React

Readme

deni-react-treeview

A modern, themable and configurable treeview for React

live examples

alt text

TODO: Implement unit tests, E2E tests, CI.

Installing with NPM

npm install deni-react-treeview --save

Usage

Added to your react component

    <TreeView url="https://raw.githubusercontent.com/denimar/deni-react-treeview/develop/src/assets/data/countries.json" />

For more details: examples

API

documentation

Features

  • Cross-Browser.
  • Binding to a JSON (locally, remotely and lazy-load)
  • Predefined Themes
  • Theme Customization
  • Events
  • Checkboxes
  • And so on...

Properties

  • autoLoad (boolean)
  • lazyLoad (boolean)
  • marginItems (integer)
  • selectRow (boolean)
  • showCheckbox (boolean)
  • showIcon (boolean)
  • showRoot (boolean)
  • theme (string)

Events

  • OnRenderItem
  • onBeforeLoad
  • onAfterLoad
  • onSelectItem
  • onExpanded
  • onColapsed
  • onLazyLoad
  • onCheckItem

json example

[
  {
    id: 100,
    text: 'Fruits',
    children: [
      {
        id: 101,
        text: 'Orange',
        isLeaf: true
      },
      {
        id: 102,
        text: 'Banana',
        isLeaf: true
      }
    ]
  },
  {
    id: 200,
    text: 'Vegetables',
    children: [
      {
        id: 201,
        text: 'Carrot',
        isLeaf: true
      },
      {
        id: 202,
        text: 'Tomato',
        isLeaf: true
      }
    ]
  }
]

License

MIT.

Author

Denimar de Moraes (denimar@gmail.com) is a full-stack developper at Feracode, Florianópolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil.

