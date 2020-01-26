Demux Action Reader implementations to read block and action data from EOSIO-based blockchains.

Installation

yarn add demux-eos npm install demux-eos --save

Usage

This library provides three Action Reader implementations for reading from EOSIO blockchains: NodeosActionReader , MongoActionReader , and StateHistoryPostgresActionReader . It is currently recommended to use the StateHistoryPostgresActionReader .

Importing by Version

This library supports multiple versions of EOSIO. The currently supported versions as v1.7 and v1.8 . To import compatible classes for a specific version, imports must follow the following format:

import { < class here> } from 'demux-eos/<version here>'

For example,

import { StateHistoryPostgresActionReader } from 'demux-eos/v1.8'

Readers

MongoActionReader

Reads from a node's attached MongoDB instance when configured to use the MonogoDB Plugin.

Setup

To use the MongoActionReader , you must first make sure that your environment is properly configured, as it otherwise may yield unpredictable or incorrect results. To set up a proper environment, make sure the following are true:

The node that has the MongoDB plugin activated: Is not producing blocks Is connected to the node(s) producing blocks via the p2p-peer-address configuration Has the read-mode configuration set to read-only Has the mongodb-update-via-block-num configuration enabled



This means that in a development environment, you will need to set up at least two Nodeos instances: one to produce blocks, and a peer with the MongoDB plugin activated to populate the attached MongoDB.

For performance, the following settings are also recommended:

Since the only collections utilized are the block_states and action_traces , we can save space by not indexing any of the other collections via setting the following options to false : mongodb-store-blocks mongodb-store-transactions mongodb-store-transaction-traces

and , we can save space by not indexing any of the other collections via setting the following options to : Use the mongodb-filter-out option to isolate which accounts/actions you are indexing to only the actions you are listening for in your Action Handler. This will further reduce space requirements, and may give a performance boost via faster queries and less data for the Action Handler to process. For more information on how to filter, see the MongoDB Plugin documentation.

Inline and Deferred Actions

Unlike the NodeosActionReader , inline and deferred actions are able to be captured and passed on to the Action Handler. Additionally, each Action has a notifiedAccounts property that lists all accounts notified of the blockchain action (this information is also not available via the NodeosActionReader ).

Example

const { BaseActionWatcher } = require ( "demux" ) const { MongoActionReader } = require ( "demux-eos/v1.8" ) const actionHandler = ... const actionReader = new MongoActionReader({ startAtBlock : 1234 , onlyIrreversible : false , dbName : "EOS" , mongoEndpoint : "mongo://..." , }) const actionWatcher = new BaseActionWatcher(actionReader, actionHander, 500 ) actionReader.initialize().then( () => actionWatcher.watch() )

StateHistoryPostgresActionReader

Reads from a Postgres instance when nodeos is configured to use the State History Plugin as well as the fill-postgresql tool.

Setup

To use the StateHistoryPostgresActionReader , you must first make sure that your environment is properly configured, as it otherwise may yield unpredictable or incorrect results. To set up a proper environment, make sure the following are true:

You are running a producing node.

You are running a second node with the state history plugin enabled. Is not producing blocks Is connected to the node(s) producing blocks via the p2p-peer-address configuration --disable-replay-opts set via CLI. --plugin eosio::state_history_plugin set via CLI. --trace-history set via CLI. --chain-state-history set via CLI. --state-history-endpoint \"0.0.0.0:<preferred_port>\" set via CLI.

You are running fill-postgresql. --endpoint=<ip_of_above_node:port_specified> set via CLI. --schema=<preferred_schema> set via CLI. --drop set via CLI. This will cleanup any existing tables. --create set via CLI. This will create the schema/tables as needed.



This means that in a development environment, you will need to set up at least two Nodeos instances: one to produce blocks, and a peer with the State History plugin activated to populate the Postgresql instance.

Inline and Deferred Actions

Unlike the NodeosActionReader , inline and deferred actions are able to be captured and passed on to the Action Handler. Additionally, each Action has a notifiedAccounts property that lists all accounts notified of the blockchain action (this information is also not available via the NodeosActionReader ).

Example

const { BaseActionWatcher } = require ( "demux" ) const { StateHistoryPostgresActionReader } = require ( "demux-eos/1.8" ) const actionHandler = ... const massiveConfig = { host : 'localhost' , port : 5432 , database : 'chain' , user : 'postgres' , password : 'postgres' } const actionReader = new StateHistoryPostgresActionReader({ startAtBlock : 1234 , onlyIrreversible : false , dbSchema : "chain" , massiveConfig, }) const actionWatcher = new BaseActionWatcher(actionReader, actionHander, 500 ) actionReader.initialize().then( () => actionWatcher.watch() )

NodeosActionReader

Makes requests directly to a specified Nodeos API endpoint to obtain block data.

Setup

All that is required is a running Nodeos instance that has the chain_api_plugin enabled.

Example

const { BaseActionWatcher } = require ( "demux" ) const { NodeosActionReader } = require ( "demux-eos/1.8" ) const actionHandler = ... const actionReader = new NodeosActionReader({ startAtBlock : 1234 , onlyIrreversible : false , nodeosEndpoint : "http://..." , }) const actionWatcher = new BaseActionWatcher(actionReader, actionHander, 500 ) actionWatcher.watch()

Contributing

Contributing Guide

Code of Conduct

License

MIT

Important

See LICENSE for copyright and license terms. Block.one makes its contribution on a voluntary basis as a member of the EOSIO community and is not responsible for ensuring the overall performance of the software or any related applications. We make no representation, warranty, guarantee or undertaking in respect of the software or any related documentation, whether expressed or implied, including but not limited to the warranties or merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose and noninfringement. In no event shall we be liable for any claim, damages or other liability, whether in an action of contract, tort or otherwise, arising from, out of or in connection with the software or documentation or the use or other dealings in the software or documentation. Any test results or performance figures are indicative and will not reflect performance under all conditions. Any reference to any third party or third-party product, service or other resource is not an endorsement or recommendation by Block.one. We are not responsible, and disclaim any and all responsibility and liability, for your use of or reliance on any of these resources. Third-party resources may be updated, changed or terminated at any time, so the information here may be out of date or inaccurate.