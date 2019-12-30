openbase logo
dem

demoit

by Krasimir Tsonev
7.10.0 (see all)

The FE behind poet.codes

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

147

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Average Rating

5.0/5
Readme

demoit demoit

Demoit is the front-end app behind Poet

  • No installation.
  • No server needed. It works offline.
  • No building process needed. Built-in Babel support. It translates your code at runtime.
  • Supports external libraries and styles. Like React for example.
  • Export your work to an external file
  • Supports import statement (between the files of app)
  • Supports importing of CSS and HTML files
  • Supports dependencies via HTTP (everything from unpkg or cdnjs)

Demo 🚀

https://poet.krasimir.now.sh/new

Usage

Configuration

When you open the app and start writing code you progress gets saved to an internal state. You can grab it by opening the bar at the top and clicking on the gear icon (check the "Export" section). The JSON there contains all the configuration that Demoit needs. You can save this configuration to an external file and let Demoit knows the path to it via the state GET parameter (for example http://localhost/demoit?state=./mycode.json).

GET Params

  • ?state=<path to json file> - relative path to a JSON file
  • ?mode=preview - it loads the editor just in a preview mode. The code is visible but not compiled, not editable and not executed. This significantly reduces the file size and it is useful for showing your code in a blog post for example.
  • ?mode=readonly - it loads the editor in a readonly mode. It means that the code is transpiled and executed but you can't make changes. This also reduces the page's size because it is not loading Babel and CodeMirror (which is roughly 1.5MB)

Continuing your work offline

  • You have to download Demoit.zip
  • You need to transfer your progress to a JSON file and pass it to the app via state GET param
  • If you use external dependencies make sure that they are also saved locally and the path to the files is properly set (check the gear icon in the status bar at the top of the app)

Keyboard shortcuts when the focus is on the editor

  • Ctrl + S / Cmd + S - essential for seeing the result of your code. This keys combination triggers transpilation and execution.
  • Ctrl + <0-9> / Cmd + <0-9> - switch between files

Editing filenames and deleting files

Right mouse click on the file's tab.

Troubleshooting

Error URL scheme must be "http" or "https" for CORS request.

It means that the browser doesn't load the files that the tool needs because the protocol is file://. That's a problem in Chrome at the moment. Everything works fine in Firefox. To fix the problem in Chrome you have to run it like so:

open /Applications/Google\ Chrome.app/ --args --disable-web-security

or under Windows:

chrome.exe --disable-web-security

Of course Demoit works just fine if you open index.html via http protocol but to do that you need a server.

100
November 2, 2020
Ne loh
November 2, 2020

