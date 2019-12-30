import statement (between the files of app)
When you open the app and start writing code you progress gets saved to an internal state. You can grab it by opening the bar at the top and clicking on the gear icon (check the "Export" section). The JSON there contains all the configuration that Demoit needs. You can save this configuration to an external file and let Demoit knows the path to it via the
state GET parameter (for example
http://localhost/demoit?state=./mycode.json).
?state=<path to json file> - relative path to a JSON file
?mode=preview - it loads the editor just in a preview mode. The code is visible but not compiled, not editable and not executed. This significantly reduces the file size and it is useful for showing your code in a blog post for example.
?mode=readonly - it loads the editor in a readonly mode. It means that the code is transpiled and executed but you can't make changes. This also reduces the page's size because it is not loading Babel and CodeMirror (which is roughly 1.5MB)
state GET param
Ctrl + S /
Cmd + S - essential for seeing the result of your code. This keys combination triggers transpilation and execution.
Ctrl + <0-9> /
Cmd + <0-9> - switch between files
Right mouse click on the file's tab.
URL scheme must be "http" or "https" for CORS request.
It means that the browser doesn't load the files that the tool needs because the protocol is
file://. That's a problem in Chrome at the moment. Everything works fine in Firefox. To fix the problem in Chrome you have to run it like so:
open /Applications/Google\ Chrome.app/ --args --disable-web-security
or under Windows:
chrome.exe --disable-web-security
Of course Demoit works just fine if you open
index.html via
http protocol but to do that you need a server.