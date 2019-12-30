Demoit is the front-end app behind Poet

No installation.

No server needed. It works offline.

No building process needed. Built-in Babel support. It translates your code at runtime.

Supports external libraries and styles. Like React for example.

Export your work to an external file

Supports import statement (between the files of app)

statement (between the files of app) Supports import ing of CSS and HTML files

ing of CSS and HTML files Supports dependencies via HTTP (everything from unpkg or cdnjs)

Demo 🚀

https://poet.krasimir.now.sh/new

Usage

Online at poet.krasimir.now.sh

Offline by downloading Demoit.zip

Configuration

When you open the app and start writing code you progress gets saved to an internal state. You can grab it by opening the bar at the top and clicking on the gear icon (check the "Export" section). The JSON there contains all the configuration that Demoit needs. You can save this configuration to an external file and let Demoit knows the path to it via the state GET parameter (for example http://localhost/demoit?state=./mycode.json ).

GET Params

?state=<path to json file> - relative path to a JSON file

- relative path to a JSON file ?mode=preview - it loads the editor just in a preview mode. The code is visible but not compiled, not editable and not executed. This significantly reduces the file size and it is useful for showing your code in a blog post for example.

- it loads the editor just in a preview mode. The code is visible but not compiled, not editable and not executed. This significantly reduces the file size and it is useful for showing your code in a blog post for example. ?mode=readonly - it loads the editor in a readonly mode. It means that the code is transpiled and executed but you can't make changes. This also reduces the page's size because it is not loading Babel and CodeMirror (which is roughly 1.5MB)

Continuing your work offline

You have to download Demoit.zip

You need to transfer your progress to a JSON file and pass it to the app via state GET param

GET param If you use external dependencies make sure that they are also saved locally and the path to the files is properly set (check the gear icon in the status bar at the top of the app)

Keyboard shortcuts when the focus is on the editor

Ctrl + S / Cmd + S - essential for seeing the result of your code. This keys combination triggers transpilation and execution.

/ - essential for seeing the result of your code. This keys combination triggers transpilation and execution. Ctrl + <0-9> / Cmd + <0-9> - switch between files

Editing filenames and deleting files

Right mouse click on the file's tab.

Troubleshooting

Error URL scheme must be "http" or "https" for CORS request.

It means that the browser doesn't load the files that the tool needs because the protocol is file:// . That's a problem in Chrome at the moment. Everything works fine in Firefox. To fix the problem in Chrome you have to run it like so:

open /Applications/Google\ Chrome.app/

or under Windows:

chrome.exe -- disable -web-security