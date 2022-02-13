A node.js library for parsing Counter-Strike Global Offensive (CSGO) demo files.
The library is also Browserify-able, and a standalone bundle that you can
<script src="..."> is available in browser/bundle.js.
⚠️ This library requires Node v14 or later.
player_death)
Getting started is simple:
.../demofile$ npm ci
.../demofile$ cd examples
.../demofile/examples$ npm ci
You can now run the example scripts. Take a look in the
examples folder for some scripts to try out. Detailed descriptions of these scripts can be found below in the Examples section below.
If you don't have any demo files to hand, use the
demos/download.sh Bash script to download the ones used for testing.
.../demofile/examples$ npx ts-node dumpfile.ts ../demos/pc419-vs-chiefs-mirage.dem
npx: installed 14 in 1.883s
Demo header: {
magic: 'HL2DEMO',
protocol: 4,
networkProtocol: 13753,
serverName: 'Counter-Strike: Global Offensive',
clientName: 'GOTV Demo',
mapName: 'de_mirage',
gameDirectory: 'csgo',
playbackTime: 2569.375,
playbackTicks: 328880,
playbackFrames: 164271,
signonLength: 433479
}
...
npm install --save demofile
<script src="browser/bundle.js"></script>
The
DemoFile module will be available as
window.demofile.
Using the dumpfile example:
Auto-generated API documentation is available at saul.github.io/demofile.
|Class
|Description
|DemoFile
|Represents a demo file for parsing.
The DemoFile object has properties which point to instances of several other classes that can be used to inspect and listen to changes in the game world:
|Class
|Property
|Description
|ConVars
demoFile.conVars
|Manages console variables. (Only
FCVAR_NOTIFY and
FCVAR_REPLICATED are available.)
|Entities
demoFile.entities
|Represents entities and networked properties within a demo.
|GameEvents
demoFile.gameEvents
|Manages game events for a demo file. (e.g.
player_death,
bomb_defused)
|StringTables
demoFile.stringTables
|Handles string tables for a demo file. (e.g.
userinfo)
|UserMessages
demoFile.userMessages
|Handles user messages for a demo file. (e.g.
SayText for in-game chat messages)
There are several classes which allow access to different types of entities (e.g. players, items, props). These are summarised below:
|Entity
|Usage
|Description
|Networkable
demoFile.entities.getByHandle
demoFile.entities.entities.get(entIndex)
|Base class of all in-game entities, even non-renderable entities (e.g.
CCSTeam).
|BaseEntity
|Base class of most in-game entities (e.g. players, weapons, all other renderable entities).
|Player
demoFile.entities.players
demoFile.entities.getByUserId
|Represents an in-game player.
|Team
player.team
|Represents a team (terrorists, counter-terrorists, spectators).
|Weapon
demoFile.entities.weapons
player.weapon
player.weapons
|Represents an in-game weapon (guns, grenades, knifes).
|GameRules
demoFile.gameRules
|Represents the game rules and parts of the match state (e.g. round number, is warmup)
This library provides full access to all data available in CSGO demo files. Unlike some other libraries,
demofile is feature complete and supports the latest demos. As well as providing high-level APIs to access the state of the game, low-level access is available and is not discouraged.
Note that events are fired at the end of a tick, after all entity props and string tables have been updated.
Various examples are available in the
examples folder:
|Example
|Description
join-leave.ts
|Print all players that join and leave the game during the course of the demo.
molotov.ts
|Prints the location of molotov/incendiary grenade explosions.
plant-site.ts
|Prints which player planted the bomb and at which site.
purchases.ts
|Prints which items are purchased by each player.
rank.ts
|At the end of the game, prints all player ranks.
scores.ts
|Prints team scores after each round.
tickrate.ts
|Prints demo tick rate and duration in seconds.
dumpfile.ts
|Advanced example of recreating coloured chat messages, round scores and the kill feed.
const fs = require("fs");
const demofile = require("demofile");
const demoFile = new demofile.DemoFile();
demoFile.gameEvents.on("player_death", e => {
const victim = demoFile.entities.getByUserId(e.userid);
const victimName = victim ? victim.name : "unnamed";
// Attacker may have disconnected so be aware.
// e.g. attacker could have thrown a grenade, disconnected, then that grenade
// killed another player.
const attacker = demoFile.entities.getByUserId(e.attacker);
const attackerName = attacker ? attacker.name : "unnamed";
const headshotText = e.headshot ? " HS" : "";
console.log(`${attackerName} [${e.weapon}${headshotText}] ${victimName}`);
});
demoFile.parseStream(fs.createReadStream("test.dem"));
/* Outputs:
HS [cz75a HS] flusha
Lekr0 [ak47 HS] friberg
KRIMZ [ak47] HS
JW [mac10 HS] Mixwell
JW [hegrenade] HS
JW [mac10 HS] Magisk
*/
const fs = require("fs");
const demofile = require("demofile");
const demoFile = new demofile.DemoFile();
demoFile.stringTables.on("update", e => {
if (e.table.name === "userinfo" && e.userData != null) {
console.log("\nPlayer info updated:");
console.log(e.entryIndex, e.userData);
}
});
demoFile.parseStream(fs.createReadStream("test.dem"));
/* Outputs:
Player info updated:
0 {
xuid: Long { low: 0, high: 0, unsigned: false },
name: 'ESEA SourceTV',
userId: 2,
guid: 'BOT',
friendsId: 0,
friendsName: '',
fakePlayer: true,
isHltv: false
}
Player info updated:
1 {
xuid: Long { low: 32578248, high: 17825793, unsigned: false },
name: 'PC419 m0nt-S-',
userId: 3,
guid: 'STEAM_1:0:16289124',
friendsId: 32578248,
friendsName: '',
fakePlayer: false,
isHltv: false
}
[repeated for other players]
*/
Please read the Contributing Guidelines to learn how you can help out on the project.