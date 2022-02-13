demofile

A node.js library for parsing Counter-Strike Global Offensive (CSGO) demo files. The library is also Browserify-able, and a standalone bundle that you can <script src="..."> is available in browser/bundle.js.

⚠️ This library requires Node v14 or later.

❓ Need help

Supported demo features

GOTV and POV perspective fully supported

Game events (e.g. player_death )

) User messages (e.g. chat messages, HUD text)

Console variables (cvar/convars)

Entity updates, server classes, data tables

String tables

Reading encrypted messages (e.g. chat in public matchmaking demos)

Running the examples

Getting started is simple:

.../demofile$ npm ci .../demofile$ cd examples .../demofile/examples$ npm ci

You can now run the example scripts. Take a look in the examples folder for some scripts to try out. Detailed descriptions of these scripts can be found below in the Examples section below.

If you don't have any demo files to hand, use the demos/download.sh Bash script to download the ones used for testing.

.../demofile/examples$ npx ts-node dumpfile.ts ../demos/pc419-vs-chiefs-mirage.dem npx: installed 14 in 1.883s Demo header: { magic: 'HL2DEMO' , protocol: 4, networkProtocol: 13753, serverName: 'Counter-Strike: Global Offensive' , clientName: 'GOTV Demo' , mapName: 'de_mirage' , gameDirectory: 'csgo' , playbackTime: 2569.375, playbackTicks: 328880, playbackFrames: 164271, signonLength: 433479 } ...

Installation

Node

npm install --save demofile

Browser

< script src = "browser/bundle.js" > </ script >

The DemoFile module will be available as window.demofile .

Screenshot

Using the dumpfile example:

Documentation

Auto-generated API documentation is available at saul.github.io/demofile.

Class Description DemoFile Represents a demo file for parsing.

The DemoFile object has properties which point to instances of several other classes that can be used to inspect and listen to changes in the game world:

Class Property Description ConVars demoFile.conVars Manages console variables. (Only FCVAR_NOTIFY and FCVAR_REPLICATED are available.) Entities demoFile.entities Represents entities and networked properties within a demo. GameEvents demoFile.gameEvents Manages game events for a demo file. (e.g. player_death , bomb_defused ) StringTables demoFile.stringTables Handles string tables for a demo file. (e.g. userinfo ) UserMessages demoFile.userMessages Handles user messages for a demo file. (e.g. SayText for in-game chat messages)

There are several classes which allow access to different types of entities (e.g. players, items, props). These are summarised below:

Entity Usage Description Networkable demoFile.entities.getByHandle

demoFile.entities.entities.get(entIndex) Base class of all in-game entities, even non-renderable entities (e.g. CCSTeam ). BaseEntity Base class of most in-game entities (e.g. players, weapons, all other renderable entities). Player demoFile.entities.players

demoFile.entities.getByUserId Represents an in-game player. Team player.team Represents a team (terrorists, counter-terrorists, spectators). Weapon demoFile.entities.weapons

player.weapon

player.weapons Represents an in-game weapon (guns, grenades, knifes). GameRules demoFile.gameRules Represents the game rules and parts of the match state (e.g. round number, is warmup)

API

This library provides full access to all data available in CSGO demo files. Unlike some other libraries, demofile is feature complete and supports the latest demos. As well as providing high-level APIs to access the state of the game, low-level access is available and is not discouraged.

Note that events are fired at the end of a tick, after all entity props and string tables have been updated.

Examples

Various examples are available in the examples folder:

Example Description join-leave.ts Print all players that join and leave the game during the course of the demo. molotov.ts Prints the location of molotov/incendiary grenade explosions. plant-site.ts Prints which player planted the bomb and at which site. purchases.ts Prints which items are purchased by each player. rank.ts At the end of the game, prints all player ranks. scores.ts Prints team scores after each round. tickrate.ts Prints demo tick rate and duration in seconds. dumpfile.ts Advanced example of recreating coloured chat messages, round scores and the kill feed.

Print kills

const fs = require ( "fs" ); const demofile = require ( "demofile" ); const demoFile = new demofile.DemoFile(); demoFile.gameEvents.on( "player_death" , e => { const victim = demoFile.entities.getByUserId(e.userid); const victimName = victim ? victim.name : "unnamed" ; const attacker = demoFile.entities.getByUserId(e.attacker); const attackerName = attacker ? attacker.name : "unnamed" ; const headshotText = e.headshot ? " HS" : "" ; console .log( ` ${attackerName} [ ${e.weapon} ${headshotText} ] ${victimName} ` ); }); demoFile.parseStream(fs.createReadStream( "test.dem" ));

Print player information when it changes

const fs = require ( "fs" ); const demofile = require ( "demofile" ); const demoFile = new demofile.DemoFile(); demoFile.stringTables.on( "update" , e => { if (e.table.name === "userinfo" && e.userData != null ) { console .log( "

Player info updated:" ); console .log(e.entryIndex, e.userData); } }); demoFile.parseStream(fs.createReadStream( "test.dem" ));

Contributing

Please read the Contributing Guidelines to learn how you can help out on the project.