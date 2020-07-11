Boilerplate and CLI create-react-library for publishing modern React modules with Rollup and example usage via create-react-app.
Note: Modern means modern as of March, 2018.. I'm sure everything will change in a month... 😂 😂
We strongly recommend that you use the accompanying CLI create-react-library to create new modules based off of this boilerplate.
The purpose of this boilerplate is to make publishing your own React components as simple as possible.
umd and
es module formats
If you'd prefer to setup a new module manually, check out the introductory blog post and the old manual guide.
Here is an example react module created from this boilerplate: react-background-slideshow, a sexy tiled background slideshow for React. It comes with an example create-react-app hosted on github pages.
Here is a branch which demonstrates how to create a module with multiple named exports. The module in this branch exports two components,
Foo and
Bar, and shows how to use them from the example app.
Here is a branch which demonstrates how to create a module that makes use of a relatively complicated peer dependency, material-ui. It shows the power of rollup-plugin-peer-deps-external which makes it a breeze to create reusable modules that include complicated material-ui subcomponents without having them bundled as a part of your module.
MIT © Travis Fischer