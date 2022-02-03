node.js bindings for deltachat-core-rust

If you are upgrading: please see UPGRADING.md .

deltachat-node primarily aims to offer two things:

A high level JavaScript api with syntactic sugar

A low level c binding api around deltachat-core-rust

Table of Contents

Install

By default the installation will build try to use the bundled prebuilds in the npm package. If this fails it falls back to compile the bundled deltachat-core-rust from the submodule using scripts/rebuild-core.js . To install from npm use:

npm install deltchat-node

Dependencies

Nodejs >= v14.0.0

rustup (optional if you can't use the prebuilds)

Build from source

If you want to build from source, make sure that you have rustup installed. You can either use npm install deltachat-node --build-from-source to force building from source or clone this repository and follow this steps:

git clone https://github.com/deltachat/deltachat-node.git cd deltachat-node npm i

Workaround to build for x86_64 on Apple's M1

deltachat doesn't support universal (fat) binaries (that contain builds for both cpu architectures) yet, until it does you can use the following workaround to get x86_64 builds:

fnm install 14 --arch i386 fnm use 14 node -p process.arch result should be i386 cd deltachat-core-rust && rustup target add x86_64-apple-darwin && cd - git apply patches/m1_build_use_x86_64.patch CARGO_BUILD_TARGET=x86_64-apple-darwin npm run build npm run test

(when using fnm instead of nvm, you can select the architecture) If your node and electron are already build for arm64 you can also try bulding for arm:

fnm install 16 --arch arm64 fnm use 16 node -p process.arch result should be arm64 npm_config_arch=arm64 npm run build npm run test

Usage

const DeltaChat = require ( 'deltachat-node' ).default const dc = new DeltaChat() const opts = { addr : '[email]' , mail_pw : '[password]' } const contact = '[email]' async function main ( ) { const dc = new DeltaChat() dc.on( 'ALL' , console .log.bind( null , 'core |' )) await dc.open( './' ) try { await dc.configure(opts) } catch (err) { console .error( "Failed to configure because of: " , err) dc.close() return } dc.startIO() console .log( 'fully configured' ) const contactId = dc.createContact( 'Test' , contact) const chatId = dc.createChatByContactId(contactId) dc.sendMessage(chatId, 'Hi!' ) console .log( 'sent message' ) dc.once( 'DC_EVENT_SMTP_MESSAGE_SENT' , async () => { console .log( 'Message sent, shutting down...' ) dc.stopIO() console .log( 'stopped io' ) dc.close() }) } main()

Generating Docs

We are curently migrating to automaticaly generated documentation. You can find the old documentation at old_docs.

to generate the documentation, run:

npx typedoc

The resulting documentation can be found in the docs/ folder. An online version can be found under js.delta.chat.

Developing

Tests and Coverage

Running npm test ends with showing a code coverage report, which is produced by nyc .

The coverage report from nyc in the console is rather limited. To get a more detailed coverage report you can run npm run coverage-html-report . This will produce a html report from the nyc data and display it in a browser on your local machine.

To run the integration tests you need to set the DCC_NEW_TMP_EMAIL environment variables. E.g.:

export DCC_NEW_TMP_EMAIL=https://testrun.org/new_email?t=[token] npm run test

Scripts

We have the following scripts for building, testing and coverage:

npm run coverage Creates a coverage report and passes it to coveralls . Only done by Travis .

Creates a coverage report and passes it to . Only done by . npm run coverage-html-report Generates a html report from the coverage data and opens it in a browser on the local machine.

Generates a html report from the coverage data and opens it in a browser on the local machine. npm run generate-constants Generates constants.js and events.js based on the deltachat-core-rust/deltachat-ffi/deltachat.h header file.

Generates and based on the header file. npm install After dependencies are installed, runs node-gyp-build to see if the native code needs to be rebuilt.

After dependencies are installed, runs to see if the native code needs to be rebuilt. npm run build Rebuilds all code.

Rebuilds all code. npm run build:core Rebuilds code in deltachat-core-rust .

Rebuilds code in . npm run build:bindings Rebuilds the bindings and links with deltachat-core-rust .

Rebuilds the bindings and links with . ǹpm run clean Removes all built code

Removes all built code npm run prebuildify Builds prebuilt binary to prebuilds/$PLATFORM-$ARCH . Copies deltachat.dll from deltachat-core-rust for windows.

Builds prebuilt binary to . Copies from for windows. npm run download-prebuilds Downloads all prebuilt binaries from github before npm publish .

Downloads all prebuilt binaries from github before . npm run submodule Updates the deltachat-core-rust submodule.

Updates the submodule. npm test Runs standard and then the tests in test/index.js .

Runs and then the tests in . npm run test-integration Runs the integration tests.

Runs the integration tests. npm run hallmark Runs hallmark on all markdown files.

Releases

The following steps are needed to make a release:

Update CHANGELOG.md (and run npm run hallmark to adjust markdown)

Add release changelog in top section

Also adjust links to github prepare links at the end of the file

Bump version number in package.json Commit the changed files, commit message should be similiar to Prepare for v1.0.0-foo.number Tag the release with git tag -a v1.0.0-foo.number Push to github with git push origin master --tags Wait until Make Package github action is completed Download deltachat-node.tgz from the github release and run npm publish deltachat-node.tgz to publish it to npm. You probably need write rights to npm.

License

Licensed under GPL-3.0-or-later , see LICENSE file for details.