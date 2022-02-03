node.js bindings for
deltachat-core-rust
If you are upgrading: please see
UPGRADING.md.
deltachat-node primarily aims to offer two things:
deltachat-core-rust
By default the installation will build try to use the bundled prebuilds in the
npm package. If this fails it falls back to compile the bundled
deltachat-core-rust from the submodule using
scripts/rebuild-core.js.
To install from npm use:
npm install deltchat-node
v14.0.0
If you want to build from source, make sure that you have
rustup installed.
You can either use
npm install deltachat-node --build-from-source to force
building from source or clone this repository and follow this steps:
git clone https://github.com/deltachat/deltachat-node.git
cd deltachat-node
npm i
deltachat doesn't support universal (fat) binaries (that contain builds for both cpu architectures) yet, until it does you can use the following workaround to get x86_64 builds:
$ fnm install 14 --arch i386
$ fnm use 14
$ node -p process.arch
# result should be i386
$ cd deltachat-core-rust && rustup target add x86_64-apple-darwin && cd -
$ git apply patches/m1_build_use_x86_64.patch
$ CARGO_BUILD_TARGET=x86_64-apple-darwin npm run build
$ npm run test
(when using fnm instead of nvm, you can select the architecture) If your node and electron are already build for arm64 you can also try bulding for arm:
$ fnm install 16 --arch arm64
$ fnm use 16
$ node -p process.arch
# result should be arm64
$ npm_config_arch=arm64 npm run build
$ npm run test
const DeltaChat = require('deltachat-node').default
const dc = new DeltaChat()
const opts = {
addr: '[email]',
mail_pw: '[password]'
}
const contact = '[email]'
async function main() {
const dc = new DeltaChat()
dc.on('ALL', console.log.bind(null, 'core |'))
await dc.open('./')
try {
await dc.configure(opts)
} catch (err) {
console.error("Failed to configure because of: ", err)
dc.close()
return
}
dc.startIO()
console.log('fully configured')
const contactId = dc.createContact('Test', contact)
const chatId = dc.createChatByContactId(contactId)
dc.sendMessage(chatId, 'Hi!')
console.log('sent message')
dc.once('DC_EVENT_SMTP_MESSAGE_SENT', async () => {
console.log('Message sent, shutting down...')
dc.stopIO()
console.log('stopped io')
dc.close()
})
}
main()
We are curently migrating to automaticaly generated documentation. You can find the old documentation at old_docs.
to generate the documentation, run:
npx typedoc
The resulting documentation can be found in the
docs/ folder.
An online version can be found under js.delta.chat.
Running
npm test ends with showing a code coverage report, which is produced by
nyc.
The coverage report from
nyc in the console is rather limited. To get a more detailed coverage report you can run
npm run coverage-html-report. This will produce a html report from the
nyc data and display it in a browser on your local machine.
To run the integration tests you need to set the
DCC_NEW_TMP_EMAIL environment variables. E.g.:
$ export DCC_NEW_TMP_EMAIL=https://testrun.org/new_email?t=[token]
$ npm run test
We have the following scripts for building, testing and coverage:
npm run coverage Creates a coverage report and passes it to
coveralls. Only done by
Travis.
npm run coverage-html-report Generates a html report from the coverage data and opens it in a browser on the local machine.
npm run generate-constants Generates
constants.js and
events.js based on the
deltachat-core-rust/deltachat-ffi/deltachat.h header file.
npm install After dependencies are installed, runs
node-gyp-build to see if the native code needs to be rebuilt.
npm run build Rebuilds all code.
npm run build:core Rebuilds code in
deltachat-core-rust.
npm run build:bindings Rebuilds the bindings and links with
deltachat-core-rust.
ǹpm run clean Removes all built code
npm run prebuildify Builds prebuilt binary to
prebuilds/$PLATFORM-$ARCH. Copies
deltachat.dll from
deltachat-core-rust for windows.
npm run download-prebuilds Downloads all prebuilt binaries from github before
npm publish.
npm run submodule Updates the
deltachat-core-rust submodule.
npm test Runs
standard and then the tests in
test/index.js.
npm run test-integration Runs the integration tests.
npm run hallmark Runs
hallmark on all markdown files.
The following steps are needed to make a release:
CHANGELOG.md (and run
npm run hallmark to adjust markdown)
Prepare for v1.0.0-foo.number
git tag -a v1.0.0-foo.number
git push origin master --tags
Make Package github action is completed
deltachat-node.tgz from the github release and run
npm publish deltachat-node.tgz to publish it to npm. You probably need write rights to npm.
Licensed under
GPL-3.0-or-later, see LICENSE file for details.
Copyright © 2018
DeltaChatcontributors.
This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.
This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU General Public License for more details.
You should have received a copy of the GNU General Public License along with this program. If not, see http://www.gnu.org/licenses/.