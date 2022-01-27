Delta Pouch

A PouchDB plugin for partial updates that uses the every-doc-is-a-delta storage pattern. You can use delta pouch to enable conflict-free collaborative editing of the same docs.

Example

var db = new PouchDB( 'pages' ); db.save({ url : 'google.com' , views : 0 }).then( function ( doc ) { db.save({ $id : doc.$id, views : 1 }); });

Note: if you tried something similar with the db.put() built into pouchdb, the url attribute would be blanked out.

Live Demo: Profile

Profile Demo

Live Demo: Websites

Websites Demo

Usage

To use this plugin, include it after pouchdb.js in your HTML page:

< script src = "pouchdb.js" > </ script > < script src = "pouchdb.delta-pouch.js" > </ script >

Or to use it in Node.js, just npm install it:

npm install delta-pouch

And then attach it to the PouchDB object:

var PouchDB = require ( 'pouchdb' ); PouchDB.plugin( require ( 'delta-pouch' ));

More Examples:

Create doc

db.save({ url : 'google.com' , views : 0 }).then( function ( doc ) { });

Update doc

db.save({ $id : doc.$id, views : 1 }).then( function ( item ) { });

Delete doc

db.delete(doc.$id).then( function ( item ) { });

Fetch all docs

db.all().then( function ( docs ) { });

Cleanup

db.cleanup().then( function ( ) { });

Delta pouch stores every change as a doc. The cleanup() function removes any changes that are no longer needed and should probably be run via a periodic background process like a node cron job. It is not necessary to use the cleanup() function, but it is advisable as it reduces unneeded syncing and data storage.

Listen for events

db.deltaInit(); db.delta .on( 'create' , function ( doc ) { }) .on( 'update' , function ( changes ) { }) .on( 'delete' , function ( id ) { });

Save changes

var oldDoc = { $id : 123 , url : 'google.com' , views : 0 }; var newDoc = { url : 'google.com' , views : 1 }; db.saveChanges(oldDoc, newDoc).then( function ( changes ) { });

Running the included examples

Note: you must have couchdb installed and Admin Party enabled

npm install npm run dev

Visit the target example in your browser, e.g. http://127.0.0.1:8001/examples/websites

Using Delta Pouch with angularjs

Check out factoryng, an all-in-one angularjs adapter that has great support for Delta Pouch!

Contributing

Interested in contributing?

Alternatives

Checkout DeltaDB an offline-first database written in JS.