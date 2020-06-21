DeltaE - Quantify Color Difference

About Delta E

This package gives access to three color difference algorithms. These algorithms represent the hard work of the International Commission on Illumination (CIE).

Historically, each iterative algorithm has been used in print and textile industries to maintain consistency in machine calibration. These days, far more interesting use cases arise with media processing.

Install It

DeltaE comes in flavors of npm and Bower.

// install via npm npm install delta -e // install via Bower bower install delta -e

Use It

var DeltaE = require ( 'delta-e' ); < script src = "bower_components/delta-e/dist/deltae.global.min.js" > </ script > var color1 = { L : 36 , A : 60 , B : 41 }; var color2 = { L : 100 , A : 40 , B : 90 }; console .log(DeltaE.getDeltaE76(color1, color2)); console .log(DeltaE.getDeltaE94(color1, color2)); console .log(DeltaE.getDeltaE00(color1, color2));

Tests

A simple Mocha test is setup to test the accuracy of each dE algorithm, for both npm and Bower versions.

cd tests/ mocha main.js

Gulp Tasks

build

Builds both the Bower and npm version from source.

gulp build

jsdoc

Generates full documentation in the /jsdoc/ folder.

gulp jsdoc

Licensing

This is Unlicensed. Do what you want. Just don't sue me, and we is cool.