DeLorean is a tiny Flux pattern implementation.

Makes data more consistent across your whole application,

gzipped. Built-in React.js integration, easy to use with Flight.js and Ractive.js and probably all others.

Tutorial

You can learn Flux and DeLorean.js in minutes. Read the tutorial

Using with Frameworks

Install

You can install DeLorean with Bower:

bower install delorean

You can also install by NPM to use with Browserify (recommended)

npm install delorean

Usage

Hipster way:

var Flux = require ( 'delorean' ).Flux;

Old-skool way:

< script src = "//rawgit.com/f/delorean/master/dist/delorean.min.js" > </ script > < script > var Flux = DeLorean.Flux; </ script >

Overview

var Flux = DeLorean.Flux; var Store = Flux.createStore({ data : null , setData : function ( data ) { this .data = data; this .emit( 'change' ); }, actions : { 'incoming-data' : 'setData' } }); var store = Store; var Dispatcher = Flux.createDispatcher({ setData : function ( data ) { this .dispatch( 'incoming-data' , data); }, getStores : function ( ) { return { increment : store}; } }); var Actions = { setData : function ( data ) { Dispatcher.setData(data); } }; store.onChange( function ( ) { document .getElementById( 'result' ).innerText = store.data; }); document .getElementById( 'dataChanger' ).onclick = function ( ) { Actions.setData( Math .random()); };

Run this example on JSFiddle

Docs

You can read the tutorial to get started DeLorean.js with your favorite framework.

Basic Concepts

Or you can visit documents page.

Running the TodoMVC example

There is a simple TodoMVC example working with DeLorean.js

cd examples/todomvc grunt open index.html

Authors

Fatih Kadir Akin @f

Burak Can @burakcan

Darcy Adams @darcyadams

Contributors

Tom Moor @tommoor

Tim Branyen @tbranyen

Quang Van @quangv

James H. Edwards @incrediblesound

Fehmi Can Sağlam @fehmicansaglam

Serge van den Oever @svdoever

Markus Ast @rkusa

Peter Rumenov Denev @peterdenev

Contribution

git clone git@github.com:deloreanjs/delorean.git cd delorean git checkout -b your-feature-branch

After you make some changes and add your test cases to the test/spec/*Spec.js files. please run:

grunt grunt test

When it's all OK, open a pull request.

License

MIT License

Name

The flux capacitor was the core component of Doctor Emmett Brown's DeLorean time machine