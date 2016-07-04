delivery-tracker is delivery tracking library for Node.js
|Name
|Contributor
|Link
|Korea Post
|@egg-
|http://www.koreapost.go.kr/
|Ecargo
|@egg-
|http://ecargo.asia/script/users/main.php
|FedEx
|@egg-
|https://www.fedex.com/
|Australia Post
|@egg-
|https://auspost.com.au/
|Pantos
|@egg-
|http://www.epantos.com/
|Rincos
|@egg-
|http://www.rincos.co.kr/
|Royal Mail
|@egg-
|http://www.royalmail.com/
|USPS
|@egg-
|https://www.usps.com/
|CJ Korea Express (Korea)
|@egg-
|http://cjkoreaexpress.co.kr/ (https://www.doortodoor.co.kr)
|POS Laju
|@egg-
|http://www.poslaju.com.my
|Yello Express
|@egg-
|https://www.yello-express.com
|EFS
|@egg-
|http://efs.asia/
|UPS
|@egg-
|https://www.ups.com
|TNT
|@egg-
|https://www.tnt.com
|CESCO
|@egg-
|https://www.cesco-logistics.com/
|XPOST
|@egg-
|https://www.xpost.ph/
|KERRYTHAI
|@egg-
|https://th.kerryexpress.com
|SICEPAT
|@egg-
|http://sicepat.com/
|XIOExpress
|@egg-
|https://xioexpress.com/
|eParcel
|@egg-
|https://eparcel.kr/
|LBC
|@egg-
|https://www.lbcexpress.com/
|J&T (PH)
|@egg-
|https://www.jtexpress.ph/
|DHL
|@carstenschwede
|https://www.dhl.com/
|Canada Post
|@egg-
|https://www.canadapost-postescanada.ca/
$ npm install delivery-tracker
var tracker = require('delivery-tracker')
var courier = tracker.courier(tracker.COURIER.KOREAPOST.CODE)
courier.trace({trace_number}, function (err, result) {
console.log(result)
})
$ npm install -g delivery-tracker
$ delivery-tracker -h
Usage: index [options] <tracecode>
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-c, --courier <courier> Courier Namespace
-k, --apikey <apikey> Courier API key
$ delivery-tracker -c EMS EBXXXXXXXXXKR
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
|courier
|Courier Object
|courier information
|number
|String
|tracking number
|status
|String
|delivery status
|checkpoints
|Array of Checkpoint Object
|Array of the checkpoint information.
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
|code
|String
|Unique code of courier.
|name
|String
|Courier name
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
|courier
|Courier Object
|courier information
|location
|String
|Location info of the checkpoint provided by the courier.
|message
|String
|Checkpoint message
|time
|String
|The date and time of the checkpoint provided by the courier. The values can be:
Empty string,
YYYY-MM-DD,
YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss
YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss+Timezone
tracker.COURIER.{NAMESPACE}
|NAMESPACE
|CODE
|NAME
|KOREAPOST
|koreapost
|Korea Post
|ECARGO
|ecargo
|Ecargo
|FEDEX
|fedex
|FedEx
|AUSPOST
|auspost
|Australia Post
|PANTOS
|pantos
|Pantos
|RINCOS
|rincos
|Rincos
|ROYALMAIL
|royalmail
|Royal Mail
|USPS
|usps
|USPS
|CJKOREAEXPRESS
|cjkoreaexpress
|CJ Korea Express
|POSLAJU
|poslaju
|POS Laju
|YELLOEXPRESS
|yelloexpress
|Yello Express
|EFS
|efs
|EFS
|UPS
|ups
|UPS
|TNT
|tnt
|TNT
|CESCO
|cesco
|CESCO
|XPOST
|xpost
|XPOST
|KERRYTHAI
|kerrythai
|KERRYTHAI
|SICEPAT
|sicepat
|SICEPAT
|XIOEXPRESS
|xioexpress
|XIOExpress
|EPARCEL
|eparcel
|eParcel
|LBC
|lbc
|LBC
|JNT
|jnt
|J&T
|DHL
|dhl
|DHL
|CANADAPOST
|canadapost
|Canada Post
tracker.STATUS.{CODE}
|Code
|Value
|Description
|INFO_RECEIVED
|InfoReceived
|The carrier received a request from the shipper and wants to start shipping.
|PENDING
|Pending
|New pending shipment to track or a new shipment without tracking information added.
|IN_TRANSIT
|InTransit
|The carrier has received or received the carrier. Shipment is in progress.
|DELIVERED
|Delivered
|The shipment was successfully delivered.
|RETURNED
|Returned
|The shipment was returned.
|EXCEPTION
|Exception
|Custom hold, undeliverable, shipper has shipped or shipped an exception.
|FAIL_ATTEMPT
|FailAttempt
|The courier tried to send but failed, but usually reminds and tries again.
tracker.STATUS.{CODE}
|Code
|Value
|Description
|UNKNOWN
|-1
|Unknow error
|NOT_SUPPORT_SHIPMENT
|20
|shipment does not support.
|INVALID_NUMBER
|10
|invalid trace number.
|INVALID_NUMBER_LENGTH
|11
|invalid trace number.
|INVALID_NUMBER_HEADER
|12
|invalid trace number.
|INVALID_NUMBER_COUNTRY
|13
|invalid trace number.
// KOREAPOST
{
"courier": {
"code": "koreapost",
"name": "Korea Post"
},
"number": "EBCOMPLETE0KR",
"status": "Delivered",
"checkpoints": [
{
"courier": {
"code": "koreapost",
"name": "Korea Post"
},
"location": "MY4332",
"message": "Delivery complete\nRecipient : K*NG()\nResult : Delivery complete",
"time": "2016-07-04T11:40:00"
},
// ...
]
}
// FEDEX
{
"courier": {
"code": "fedex",
"name": "FedEx"
},
"number": "DELIVEREDNUM",
"status": "Delivered",
"checkpoints": [
{
"courier": {
"code": "fedex",
"name": "FedEx"
},
"location": "SOUTH JORDAN, UT",
"message": "Package delivered by U.S. Postal Service to addressee",
"status": "Delivered",
"time": "2016-12-14T13:17:00-07:00"
},
// ...
]
}
// PANTOS
{
"courier": {
"code": "pantos",
"name": "Pantos"
},
"number": "DELIVEREDNUM-AUSPOST",
"status": "Delivered",
"checkpoints": [
{
"courier": {
"code": "auspost",
"name": "Australia Post"
},
"location": "Canning Vale, WA",
"message": "Delivered",
"status": "Delivered",
"time": "2017-01-03T15:24:00+08:00"
},
// ...
{
"courier": {
"code": "pantos",
"name": "Pantos"
},
"location": "KRICN",
"message": "Pick-Up (Pick-Up)",
"status": "InfoReceived",
"time": "2016-12-20T11:25"
}
]
}
Test with mocha
$ grunt
like watch
$ grunt watch
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on Github at https://github.com/egg-/delivery-tracker
See the CHANGELOG.md
delivery-tracker is licensed under the MIT license.