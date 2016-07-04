delivery-tracker is delivery tracking library for Node.js

Courier List

Name Contributor Link Korea Post @egg- http://www.koreapost.go.kr/ Ecargo @egg- http://ecargo.asia/script/users/main.php FedEx @egg- https://www.fedex.com/ Australia Post @egg- https://auspost.com.au/ Pantos @egg- http://www.epantos.com/ Rincos @egg- http://www.rincos.co.kr/ Royal Mail @egg- http://www.royalmail.com/ USPS @egg- https://www.usps.com/ CJ Korea Express (Korea) @egg- http://cjkoreaexpress.co.kr/ (https://www.doortodoor.co.kr) POS Laju @egg- http://www.poslaju.com.my Yello Express @egg- https://www.yello-express.com EFS @egg- http://efs.asia/ UPS @egg- https://www.ups.com TNT @egg- https://www.tnt.com CESCO @egg- https://www.cesco-logistics.com/ XPOST @egg- https://www.xpost.ph/ KERRYTHAI @egg- https://th.kerryexpress.com SICEPAT @egg- http://sicepat.com/ XIOExpress @egg- https://xioexpress.com/ eParcel @egg- https://eparcel.kr/ LBC @egg- https://www.lbcexpress.com/ J&T (PH) @egg- https://www.jtexpress.ph/ DHL @carstenschwede https://www.dhl.com/ Canada Post @egg- https://www.canadapost-postescanada.ca/

Installation

$ npm install delivery-tracker

Usage

var tracker = require ( 'delivery-tracker' ) var courier = tracker.courier(tracker.COURIER.KOREAPOST.CODE) courier.trace({trace_number}, function ( err, result ) { console .log(result) })

Command Line

$ npm install -g delivery-tracker $ delivery-tracker -h Usage: index [options] <tracecode> Options: -h, -- help output usage information -c, --courier <courier> Courier Namespace -k, --apikey <apikey> Courier API key $ delivery-tracker -c EMS EBXXXXXXXXXKR

Response

Attribute Type Description courier Courier Object courier information number String tracking number status String delivery status checkpoints Array of Checkpoint Object Array of the checkpoint information.

Courier Object

Attribute Type Description code String Unique code of courier. name String Courier name

Checkpoint Object

Attribute Type Description courier Courier Object courier information location String Location info of the checkpoint provided by the courier. message String Checkpoint message time String The date and time of the checkpoint provided by the courier. The values can be:

Empty string,

YYYY-MM-DD,

YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss

YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss+Timezone

CODE

COURIER

tracker.COURIER.{NAMESPACE}

NAMESPACE CODE NAME KOREAPOST koreapost Korea Post ECARGO ecargo Ecargo FEDEX fedex FedEx AUSPOST auspost Australia Post PANTOS pantos Pantos RINCOS rincos Rincos ROYALMAIL royalmail Royal Mail USPS usps USPS CJKOREAEXPRESS cjkoreaexpress CJ Korea Express POSLAJU poslaju POS Laju YELLOEXPRESS yelloexpress Yello Express EFS efs EFS UPS ups UPS TNT tnt TNT CESCO cesco CESCO XPOST xpost XPOST KERRYTHAI kerrythai KERRYTHAI SICEPAT sicepat SICEPAT XIOEXPRESS xioexpress XIOExpress EPARCEL eparcel eParcel LBC lbc LBC JNT jnt J&T DHL dhl DHL CANADAPOST canadapost Canada Post

STATUS

tracker.STATUS.{CODE}

Code Value Description INFO_RECEIVED InfoReceived The carrier received a request from the shipper and wants to start shipping. PENDING Pending New pending shipment to track or a new shipment without tracking information added. IN_TRANSIT InTransit The carrier has received or received the carrier. Shipment is in progress. DELIVERED Delivered The shipment was successfully delivered. RETURNED Returned The shipment was returned. EXCEPTION Exception Custom hold, undeliverable, shipper has shipped or shipped an exception. FAIL_ATTEMPT FailAttempt The courier tried to send but failed, but usually reminds and tries again.

ERROR

tracker.STATUS.{CODE}

Code Value Description UNKNOWN -1 Unknow error NOT_SUPPORT_SHIPMENT 20 shipment does not support. INVALID_NUMBER 10 invalid trace number. INVALID_NUMBER_LENGTH 11 invalid trace number. INVALID_NUMBER_HEADER 12 invalid trace number. INVALID_NUMBER_COUNTRY 13 invalid trace number.

Sample

{ "courier" : { "code" : "koreapost" , "name" : "Korea Post" }, "number" : "EBCOMPLETE0KR" , "status" : "Delivered" , "checkpoints" : [ { "courier" : { "code" : "koreapost" , "name" : "Korea Post" }, "location" : "MY4332" , "message" : "Delivery complete

Recipient : K*NG()

Result : Delivery complete" , "time" : "2016-07-04T11:40:00" }, ] } { "courier" : { "code" : "fedex" , "name" : "FedEx" }, "number" : "DELIVEREDNUM" , "status" : "Delivered" , "checkpoints" : [ { "courier" : { "code" : "fedex" , "name" : "FedEx" }, "location" : "SOUTH JORDAN, UT" , "message" : "Package delivered by U.S. Postal Service to addressee" , "status" : "Delivered" , "time" : "2016-12-14T13:17:00-07:00" }, ] } { "courier" : { "code" : "pantos" , "name" : "Pantos" }, "number" : "DELIVEREDNUM-AUSPOST" , "status" : "Delivered" , "checkpoints" : [ { "courier" : { "code" : "auspost" , "name" : "Australia Post" }, "location" : "Canning Vale, WA" , "message" : "Delivered" , "status" : "Delivered" , "time" : "2017-01-03T15:24:00+08:00" }, { "courier" : { "code" : "pantos" , "name" : "Pantos" }, "location" : "KRICN" , "message" : "Pick-Up (Pick-Up)" , "status" : "InfoReceived" , "time" : "2016-12-20T11:25" } ] }

Test

Test with mocha

$ grunt

like watch

$ grunt watch

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on Github at https://github.com/egg-/delivery-tracker

Fork it Create your feature branch. Commit your changes. Push to the branch. Create a new Pull Request.

Release History

See the CHANGELOG.md

License

delivery-tracker is licensed under the MIT license.