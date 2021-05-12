Official Node.js client for the Delighted API.
Note: This is intended for server-side use only and does not support client-side JavaScript.
Run
npm install delighted --save to install.
To get started, you need to require the client and configure it with your secret API key. You can require, configure and initialize the client in one go:
var delighted = require('delighted')('YOUR_API_KEY');
For further options, read the advanced configuration section.
Note: Your API key is secret, and you should treat it like a password. You can find your API key in your Delighted account, under Settings > API.
All resources can be accessed directly off of the
delighted instance we created above. All actions immediately return a promise. In this initial example we'll create a person and log out their attributes when the promise resolves (finishes):
var params = {
email: 'jony@appleseed.com',
name: 'Jony Appleseed',
delay: 86400,
properties: { plan: 'basic' } // an object to pass properties for segmentation
};
delighted.person.create(params).then(function(person) {
console.log(person);
});
Previously subscribed people can be unsubscribed:
delighted.unsubscribe.create({ person_email: 'jony@appleseed.com' });
Listing all people:
// List all people, auto pagination
// Note: this method automatically handles rate limits asynchronously
delighted.person
.list()
.autoPagingEach((person) => {
// Do something with `person`
})
.then(() => {
console.log('Done iterating.');
}, (error) => {});
// If you wish to stop the pagination at any point, just return false
var count = 0;
delighted.person
.list()
.autoPagingEach((person) => {
// Do something with `person`
count++;
if (count >= 2) {
// Autopagination will stop after 2 interations
return false;
}
})
.then(() => {
// After stopping, this will still get executed
console.log('Done iterating.');
}, (error) => {});
// You can limit the numbers of max successive retries during auto rate limits handling
delighted.person
.list()
.autoPagingEach((person) => {
// Do something with `person`
},
{ auto_handle_rate_limits_max_retries: 12 }
)
.then(() => {
console.log('Done iterating.');
}, (error) => {});
// You can also handle rate limits and other errors yourself
delighted.person
.list()
.autoPagingEach((person) => {
// Do something with `person`
}, { auto_handle_rate_limits: false })
.then(() => {
console.log('Done iterating.');
}, (error) => {
if (error.type == 'TooManyRequestsError') {
// Indicates how long to wait (in seconds) before making this request again
console.log(error.retryAfter);
} else if (error.type == 'PaginationError') {
// General pagination error
console.log(error.message);
}
});
Get a paginated list of people who have unsubscribed:
delighted.unsubscribe.all({ page: 2}).then(function(responses) {
responses.length; // => 20
});
Get a paginated list of people whose emails have bounced:
delighted.bounce.all({ page: 2}).then(function(responses) {
responses.length; // => 20
});
Deleting a person and all of the data associated with them:
// Delete by person id
delighted.person.delete({ id: 42 })
// Delete by email address (must be E.164 format)
delighted.person.delete({ email: "test@example.com" })
// Delete by phone number
delighted.person.delete({ phone_number: "+14155551212" })
Pending survey requests can be deleted:
delighted.surveyRequest.deletePending({ person_email: 'jony@appleseed.com' });
Responses can be created for somebody using their id. Note that the id is not the same as their email:
delighted.surveyResponse.create({ person: person.id, score: 10 });
Get a paginated list of all responses:
delighted.surveyResponse.all({ page: 2 }).then(function(responses) {
responses.length; // => 20
});
Retrieve summary metrics of all responses:
delighted.metrics.retrieve();
Retrieve existing autopilot configuration for a platform:
delighted.autopilotConfiguration.retrieve('email');
delighted.autopilotConfiguration.retrieve('sms');
To interact with the autopilot person api, configure the autopilotMembership instance with the platform. You can list all people imported to Autopilot, add a new person, or delete an existing person:
// List all people in Autopilot
delighted.autopilotMembership.forEmail().list().autoPagingEach((person) => {
console.log(person);
}, { auto_handle_rate_limits: true });
delighted.autopilotMembership.forSms().list().autoPagingEach((person) => {
console.log(person);
}, { auto_handle_rate_limits: true });
// Create a new person
delighted.autopilotMembership.forEmail().create({ person_email: 'email@example.com' });
delighted.autopilotMembership.forSms().create({ phone_number: '+15556667777' });
// Remove a person
delighted.autopilotMembership.forEmail().delete({ person_email: 'email@example.com' });
delighted.autopilotMembership.forSms().delete( {phone_number: '+15556667777' });
If a request is rate limited, a
DelightedError error is raised with a type of
TooManyRequestsError. You can handle that error to implement exponential backoff or retry strategies. The error object provides a
.retry_after property to tell you how many seconds you should wait before retrying. For example:
instance.metrics.retrieve().then(
function(metrics) { ... },
function(error) {
if (error.type === 'TooManyRequestsError') { // rate limited
var retryAfterSeconds = error.retryAfter;
// wait for retryAfterSeconds before retrying
// add your retry strategy here ...
} else {
// some other type of error
}
}
);
All of the connection details can be configured through the
delighted constructor, primarily for testing purposes. The available configuration options are:
host – defaults to
api.delighted.com
port – defaults to
443
base – defaults to
/v1
headers – defaults to specifying
application/json for
Accept and
Content-Type and sets
User-Agent to identify the Delighted API Node Client and version.
scheme – defaults to
https
Testing with real requests against a mock server is the easiest way to integration test your application. For convenience, and our own testing, a test server is provided with the
delighted package. Below is an example of testing the
person resource within an application:
var delighted = require('delighted');
var mockServer = require('delighted/server');
var instance = delighted('DUMMY_API_KEY', {
host: 'localhost',
port: 5678,
base: '',
scheme: 'http'
});
var mapping = {
'POST /v1/people': {
status: 201,
body: { id: "1", email: 'foo@example.com', name: null, survey_scheduled_at: 1490298348 }
}
};
var server = mockServer(5678, mapping);
Setting up the server only requires a port and a mapping. The mapping should match an exact endpoint and will send back a JSON body with the specified status code. With the server running you can then make a request:
instance.person.create({ email: 'foo@example.com' }).then(
function(person) {
console.log(person.survey_scheduled_at); //=> 1490298348
},
function(error) {
console.log(error.type); //=> ResourceValidationError
}
);
When you are done reading responses from the server, be sure to close it.
server.close();
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
npm run-script test)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
x).
CHANGELOG.md with notes about the new version's changes.
lib/Delighted.js and
package.json and create a git tag for the version number (use
git tag -l to check the format).
npm publish --tag next to upload a pre-release to the NPM package registry, use
npm publish --tag latest to upload the final release
Originally by Sean McGary. Graciously transfered and now officially maintained by Delighted.