A set of react components for Ace

NOTE FOR VERSION 8! : We have stopped support for Brace and now use Ace-builds. Please read the documentation on how to migrate. Examples are being updated.

DEMO of React Ace

DEMO of React Ace Split Editor

DEMO of React Ace Diff Editor

Install

npm install react-ace ace-builds

yarn add react-ace ace-builds

Basic Usage

import React from "react" ; import { render } from "react-dom" ; import AceEditor from "react-ace" ; import "ace-builds/src-noconflict/mode-java" ; import "ace-builds/src-noconflict/theme-github" ; function onChange ( newValue ) { console .log( "change" , newValue); } render( < AceEditor mode = "java" theme = "github" onChange = {onChange} name = "UNIQUE_ID_OF_DIV" editorProps = {{ $ blockScrolling: true }} /> , document.getElementById("example") );

Examples

Checkout the example directory for a working example using webpack.

Documentation

Ace Editor

Split View Editor

Diff Editor

How to add modes, themes and keyboard handlers

Frequently Asked Questions

Migrate to version 8

