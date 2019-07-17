CLI to search and delete unimported 🧟 components in your react files
$ npm install delete-react-zombies
$ delete-react-zombies
Options:
--path define the path where search zombies (default=process.cwd)
--verbose show in the console the file content to be deleted
--force don't ask confirm before delete files.
The package create a list of components in your application.
Based on that, the library search in your files content the keyword
import ${componentName}, where the
componentName variable is the name of the component that is exported.
Check the issue list to contribute on some activities or to advice new features! The library is open to everybody, contribute improve your skills.
delete-react-zombies is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.
Use
npm run build:ts while coding.
MIT © Christian Varisco