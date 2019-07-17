openbase logo
drz

delete-react-zombies

by Christian Varisco
2.0.1 (see all)

CLI to search and delete unimported 🧟components in your react ⚛️ files

npm
GitHub
Documentation
191

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

delete-react-zombies

npm version npm

CLI to search and delete unimported 🧟 components in your react files

delete-react-zombies

Install

$ npm install delete-react-zombies

Usage

$ delete-react-zombies

Options:

  • --path define the path where search zombies (default=process.cwd)
  • --verbose show in the console the file content to be deleted
  • --force don't ask confirm before delete files.

How it works

The package create a list of components in your application. Based on that, the library search in your files content the keyword import ${componentName}, where the componentName variable is the name of the component that is exported.

Contributing

Check the issue list to contribute on some activities or to advice new features! The library is open to everybody, contribute improve your skills.

delete-react-zombies is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

Use npm run build:ts while coding.

License

MIT © Christian Varisco

