Recursively delete all empty folders in a directory and child directories.
Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.
(TOC generated by verb using markdown-toc)
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save delete-empty
const deleteEmpty = require('delete-empty');
Given the following directory structure, the highlighted directories would be deleted.
foo/
└─┬ a/
- ├── aa/
├── bb/
│ └─┬ bbb/
│ │ ├── one.txt
│ │ └── two.txt
- ├── cc/
- ├ b/
- └ c/
If no callback is passed, a promise is returned. Returns the array of deleted directories.
(async () => {
let deleted = await deleteEmpty('foo');
console.log(deleted); //=> ['foo/aa/', 'foo/a/cc/', 'foo/b/', 'foo/c/']
})();
// or
deleteEmpty('foo/')
.then(deleted => console.log(deleted)) //=> ['foo/aa/', 'foo/a/cc/', 'foo/b/', 'foo/c/']
.catch(console.error);
Returns the array of deleted directories in the callback.
deleteEmpty('foo/', (err, deleted) => {
console.log(deleted); //=> ['foo/aa/', 'foo/a/cc/', 'foo/b/', 'foo/c/']
});
Returns the array of deleted directories.
console.log(deleteEmpty.sync('foo/')); //=> ['foo/aa/', 'foo/a/cc/', 'foo/b/', 'foo/c/']
To use the
delete-empty command from any directory you must first install the package globally with the following command:
$ npm install --global delete-empty
Usage
Usage: $ delete-empty <directory> [options]
Directory: (optional) Initial directory to begin the search for empty
directories. Otherwise, cwd is used.
[Options]:
-c, --cwd Set the current working directory for folders to search.
-d, --dryRun Do a dry run without deleting any files.
-h, --help Display this help menu
-V, --version Display the current version of rename
-v, --verbose Display all verbose logging messages (currently not used)
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)
To generate the readme, run the following command:
$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb
You might also be interested in these projects:
|Commits
|Contributor
|31
|jonschlinkert
|2
|treble-snake
|1
|doowb
|1
|svenschoenung
|1
|vpalmisano
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2019, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on July 02, 2019.