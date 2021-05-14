Recursively delete all empty folders in a directory and child directories.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save delete-empty

Usage

const deleteEmpty = require ( 'delete-empty' );

API

Given the following directory structure, the highlighted directories would be deleted.

foo/ └─┬ a/ - ├── aa/ ├── bb/ │ └─┬ bbb/ │ │ ├── one.txt │ │ └── two.txt - ├── cc/ - ├ b/ - └ c/

If no callback is passed, a promise is returned. Returns the array of deleted directories.

( async () => { let deleted = await deleteEmpty( 'foo' ); console .log(deleted); })(); deleteEmpty( 'foo/' ) .then( deleted => console .log(deleted)) .catch( console .error);

async callback

Returns the array of deleted directories in the callback.

deleteEmpty( 'foo/' , (err, deleted) => { console .log(deleted); });

sync

Returns the array of deleted directories.

console .log(deleteEmpty.sync( 'foo/' ));

CLI

To use the delete-empty command from any directory you must first install the package globally with the following command:

$ npm install --global delete-empty

Usage

Usage : $ delete-empty <directory> [options] Directory: (optional) Initial directory to begin the search for empty directories. Otherwise, cwd is used. [Options]: - c , --cwd Set the current working directory for folders to search . -d, --dryRun Do a dry run without deleting any files . -h, -- help Display this help menu -V, -- version Display the current version of rename -v, -- verbose Display all verbose logging messages (currently not used)

