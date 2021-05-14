openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
de

delete-empty

by Jon Schlinkert
3.0.0 (see all)

Recursively delete all empty folders in a directory and child directories.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.7K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

delete-empty Donate NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Recursively delete all empty folders in a directory and child directories.

Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

(TOC generated by verb using markdown-toc)

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save delete-empty

Usage

const deleteEmpty = require('delete-empty');

API

Given the following directory structure, the highlighted directories would be deleted.

foo/
└─┬ a/
- ├── aa/
  ├── bb/
  │ └─┬ bbb/
  │ │ ├── one.txt
  │ │ └── two.txt
- ├── cc/
- ├ b/
- └ c/

async-await (promise)

If no callback is passed, a promise is returned. Returns the array of deleted directories.

(async () => {
  let deleted = await deleteEmpty('foo');
  console.log(deleted); //=> ['foo/aa/', 'foo/a/cc/', 'foo/b/', 'foo/c/']
})();

// or
deleteEmpty('foo/')
  .then(deleted => console.log(deleted)) //=> ['foo/aa/', 'foo/a/cc/', 'foo/b/', 'foo/c/']
  .catch(console.error);

async callback

Returns the array of deleted directories in the callback.

deleteEmpty('foo/', (err, deleted) => {
  console.log(deleted); //=> ['foo/aa/', 'foo/a/cc/', 'foo/b/', 'foo/c/']
});

sync

Returns the array of deleted directories.

console.log(deleteEmpty.sync('foo/')); //=> ['foo/aa/', 'foo/a/cc/', 'foo/b/', 'foo/c/']

CLI

To use the delete-empty command from any directory you must first install the package globally with the following command:

$ npm install --global delete-empty

Usage

Usage: $ delete-empty <directory> [options]

Directory: (optional) Initial directory to begin the search for empty
           directories. Otherwise, cwd is used.

[Options]:
  -c, --cwd           Set the current working directory for folders to search.
  -d, --dryRun        Do a dry run without deleting any files.
  -h, --help          Display this help menu
  -V, --version       Display the current version of rename
  -v, --verbose       Display all verbose logging messages (currently not used)

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

  • copy: Copy files or directories using globs. | homepage
  • delete: Delete files and folders and any intermediate directories if they exist (sync and async). | homepage
  • fs-utils: fs extras and utilities to extend the node.js file system module. Used in Assemble and… more | homepage
  • matched: Adds array support to node-glob, sync and async. Also supports tilde expansion (user home) and… more | homepage

Contributors

CommitsContributor
31jonschlinkert
2treble-snake
1doowb
1svenschoenung
1vpalmisano

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2019, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.8.0, on July 02, 2019.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial