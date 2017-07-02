delete

Delete files and folders and any intermediate directories if they exist (sync and async).

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save delete

Usage

var del = require ( 'delete' ); del([ 'foo/*.js' ], function ( err, deleted ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(deleted); }); del.sync([ 'foo/*.js' ]); del.promise([ 'foo/*.js' ]) .then( function ( deleted ) { console .log(deleted) });

Options

All methods take an options object as the second argument.

Type: boolean

Default: undefined

By default, error is thrown if you try to delete either the current working directory itself, or files outside of the current working directory (e.g. parent directories).

Examples

del.sync( '../foo.md' , { force : true }); del( '.' , { force : true }, function ( err, files ) { console .log(files); }); del.promise( './' , { force : true }) .then( function ( files ) { console .log(files); })

(This option was inspired by settings in grunt.)

About

Related projects

copy: Copy files or directories using globs. | homepage

export-files: node.js utility for exporting a directory of files as modules. | homepage

micromatch: Glob matching for javascript/node.js. A drop-in replacement and faster alternative to minimatch and multimatch. | homepage

write: Write files to disk, creating intermediate directories if they don't exist. | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on July 02, 2017.