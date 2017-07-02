openbase logo
delete

by Jon Schlinkert
1.1.0 (see all)

Delete files and folders and any intermediate directories if they exist (sync and async).

Readme

delete NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Delete files and folders and any intermediate directories if they exist (sync and async).

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save delete

Usage

var del = require('delete');

// async
del(['foo/*.js'], function(err, deleted) {
  if (err) throw err;
  // deleted files
  console.log(deleted);
});

// sync
del.sync(['foo/*.js']);

// promise
del.promise(['foo/*.js'])
  .then(function(deleted) {
    // deleted files
    console.log(deleted)
  });

Options

All methods take an options object as the second argument.

options.force

Type: boolean

Default: undefined

By default, error is thrown if you try to delete either the current working directory itself, or files outside of the current working directory (e.g. parent directories).

Examples

del.sync('../foo.md', {force: true});

del('.', {force: true}, function(err, files) {
  // do stuff with err
  console.log(files);
});

del.promise('./', {force: true})
  .then(function(files) {
    console.log(files);
  })

(This option was inspired by settings in grunt.)

About

  • copy: Copy files or directories using globs. | homepage
  • export-files: node.js utility for exporting a directory of files as modules. | homepage
  • micromatch: Glob matching for javascript/node.js. A drop-in replacement and faster alternative to minimatch and multimatch. | homepage
  • write: Write files to disk, creating intermediate directories if they don't exist. | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on July 02, 2017.

