Node method and accessor delegation utilty.
$ npm install delegates
var delegate = require('delegates');
...
delegate(proto, 'request')
.method('acceptsLanguages')
.method('acceptsEncodings')
.method('acceptsCharsets')
.method('accepts')
.method('is')
.access('querystring')
.access('idempotent')
.access('socket')
.access('length')
.access('query')
.access('search')
.access('status')
.access('method')
.access('path')
.access('body')
.access('host')
.access('url')
.getter('subdomains')
.getter('protocol')
.getter('header')
.getter('stale')
.getter('fresh')
.getter('secure')
.getter('ips')
.getter('ip')
Creates a delegator instance used to configure using the
prop on the given
proto object. (which is usually a prototype)
Delegates getters, setters, values, and methods from targetProto to proto. Assumes that targetProto objects will exist under proto objects with the key targetProp.
Allows the given method
name to be accessed on the host.
Creates a "getter" for the property with the given
name on the delegated
object.
Creates a "setter" for the property with the given
name on the delegated
object.
Creates an "accessor" (ie: both getter and setter) for the property with the
given
name on the delegated object.
A unique type of "accessor" that works for a "fluent" API. When called as a getter, the method returns the expected value. However, if the method is called with a value, it will return itself so it can be chained. For example:
delegate(proto, 'request')
.fluent('query')
// getter
var q = request.query();
// setter (chainable)
request
.query({ a: 1 })
.query({ b: 2 });
MIT