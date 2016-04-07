delegates

Node method and accessor delegation utilty.

Installation

npm install delegates

Example

var delegate = require ( 'delegates' ); ... delegate(proto, 'request' ) .method( 'acceptsLanguages' ) .method( 'acceptsEncodings' ) .method( 'acceptsCharsets' ) .method( 'accepts' ) .method( 'is' ) .access( 'querystring' ) .access( 'idempotent' ) .access( 'socket' ) .access( 'length' ) .access( 'query' ) .access( 'search' ) .access( 'status' ) .access( 'method' ) .access( 'path' ) .access( 'body' ) .access( 'host' ) .access( 'url' ) .getter( 'subdomains' ) .getter( 'protocol' ) .getter( 'header' ) .getter( 'stale' ) .getter( 'fresh' ) .getter( 'secure' ) .getter( 'ips' ) .getter( 'ip' )

API

Creates a delegator instance used to configure using the prop on the given proto object. (which is usually a prototype)

Delegates getters, setters, values, and methods from targetProto to proto. Assumes that targetProto objects will exist under proto objects with the key targetProp.

Allows the given method name to be accessed on the host.

Creates a "getter" for the property with the given name on the delegated object.

Creates a "setter" for the property with the given name on the delegated object.

Creates an "accessor" (ie: both getter and setter) for the property with the given name on the delegated object.

A unique type of "accessor" that works for a "fluent" API. When called as a getter, the method returns the expected value. However, if the method is called with a value, it will return itself so it can be chained. For example:

delegate(proto, 'request' ) .fluent( 'query' ) var q = request.query(); request .query({ a : 1 }) .query({ b : 2 });

License

MIT