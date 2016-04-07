openbase logo
del

delegates

by TJ Holowaychuk
1.0.0

Nodejs method and accessor delegation utility

Downloads/wk

14.4M

GitHub Stars

405

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No

Categories

Reviews

Readme

delegates

Node method and accessor delegation utilty.

Installation

$ npm install delegates

Example

var delegate = require('delegates');

...

delegate(proto, 'request')
  .method('acceptsLanguages')
  .method('acceptsEncodings')
  .method('acceptsCharsets')
  .method('accepts')
  .method('is')
  .access('querystring')
  .access('idempotent')
  .access('socket')
  .access('length')
  .access('query')
  .access('search')
  .access('status')
  .access('method')
  .access('path')
  .access('body')
  .access('host')
  .access('url')
  .getter('subdomains')
  .getter('protocol')
  .getter('header')
  .getter('stale')
  .getter('fresh')
  .getter('secure')
  .getter('ips')
  .getter('ip')

API

Delegate(proto, prop)

Creates a delegator instance used to configure using the prop on the given proto object. (which is usually a prototype)

Delegate.auto(proto, targetProto, targetProp)

Delegates getters, setters, values, and methods from targetProto to proto. Assumes that targetProto objects will exist under proto objects with the key targetProp.

Delegate#method(name)

Allows the given method name to be accessed on the host.

Delegate#getter(name)

Creates a "getter" for the property with the given name on the delegated object.

Delegate#setter(name)

Creates a "setter" for the property with the given name on the delegated object.

Delegate#access(name)

Creates an "accessor" (ie: both getter and setter) for the property with the given name on the delegated object.

Delegate#fluent(name)

A unique type of "accessor" that works for a "fluent" API. When called as a getter, the method returns the expected value. However, if the method is called with a value, it will return itself so it can be chained. For example:

delegate(proto, 'request')
  .fluent('query')

// getter
var q = request.query();

// setter (chainable)
request
  .query({ a: 1 })
  .query({ b: 2 });

License

MIT

