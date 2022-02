Lightweight event delegation

This is a fork of the popular delegate with some improvements:

modern: ES6, TypeScript, Edge 15+ (it uses WeakMap and Element.closest() )

and ) idempotent: identical listeners aren't added multiple times, just like the native addEventListener

debugged (2d54c11, c6bb88c)

If you need IE support, you can keep using delegate

Install

npm install delegate-it

import delegate from 'delegate-it' ;

Usage

Add event delegation

With an element as base

delegate( document .body, '.btn' , 'click' , event => { console .log(event.delegateTarget); });

With a selector (of existing elements) as base

delegate( '.container' , '.btn' , 'click' , event => { console .log(event.delegateTarget); });

With an array/array-like of elements as base

delegate( document .querySelectorAll( '.container' ), '.btn' , 'click' , event => { console .log(event.delegateTarget); });

Remove event delegation

const delegation = delegate( document .body, '.btn' , 'click' , event => { console .log(event.delegateTarget); }); delegation.destroy();

Custom event types in Typescript

If you're using TypeScript and have event types that are custom, you can override the global GlobalEventHandlersEventMap interface via declaration merging. e.g. say you have a types/globals.d.ts file, you can add the following.

interface GlobalEventHandlersEventMap { 'details:toggle' : UIEvent; }

In the file that imports EventType , you will now be able to set the event type to 'details:toggled' .

import {EventType} from 'delegate-it' ; const someEventType1: EventType = 'details:toggled' ; const someEventType2: EventType = 'click' ; const someEventType3: EventType = 'some-invalid-event-type' ;

Browser Support

Latest ✔ Latest ✔ Latest ✔ No ✕ Latest ✔ Latest ✔

