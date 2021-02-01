openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
del

delay

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.0 (see all)

Delay a promise a specified amount of time

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5M

GitHub Stars

477

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

delay

Delay a promise a specified amount of time

If you target Node.js 15 or later, you can do await require('timers/promises').setTimeout(1000) instead.

Install

$ npm install delay

Usage

const delay = require('delay');

(async () => {
    bar();

    await delay(100);

    // Executed 100 milliseconds later
    baz();
})();

API

delay(milliseconds, options?)

Create a promise which resolves after the specified milliseconds.

delay.reject(milliseconds, options?)

Create a promise which rejects after the specified milliseconds.

delay.range(minimum, maximum, options?)

Create a promise which resolves after a random amount of milliseconds between minimum and maximum has passed.

Useful for tests and web scraping since they can have unpredictable performance. For example, if you have a test that asserts a method should not take longer than a certain amount of time, and then run it on a CI, it could take longer. So with .range(), you could give it a threshold instead.

milliseconds

mininum

maximum

Type: number

Milliseconds to delay the promise.

options

Type: object

value

Type: unknown

Optional value to resolve or reject in the returned promise.

signal

Type: AbortSignal

The returned promise will be rejected with an AbortError if the signal is aborted. AbortSignal is available in all modern browsers and there is a ponyfill for Node.js.

delayPromise.clear()

Clears the delay and settles the promise.

delay.createWithTimers({clearTimeout, setTimeout})

Creates a new delay instance using the provided functions for clearing and setting timeouts. Useful if you're about to stub timers globally, but you still want to use delay to manage your tests.

Advanced usage

Passing a value:

const delay = require('delay');

(async() => {
    const result = await delay(100, {value: '🦄'});

    // Executed after 100 milliseconds
    console.log(result);
    //=> '🦄'
})();

Using delay.reject(), which optionally accepts a value and rejects it ms later:

const delay = require('delay');

(async () => {
    try {
        await delay.reject(100, {value: new Error('🦄')});

        console.log('This is never executed');
    } catch (error) {
        // 100 milliseconds later
        console.log(error);
        //=> [Error: 🦄]
    }
})();

You can settle the delay early by calling .clear():

const delay = require('delay');

(async () => {
    const delayedPromise = delay(1000, {value: 'Done'});

    setTimeout(() => {
        delayedPromise.clear();
    }, 500);

    // 500 milliseconds later
    console.log(await delayedPromise);
    //=> 'Done'
})();

You can abort the delay with an AbortSignal:

const delay = require('delay');

(async () => {
    const abortController = new AbortController();

    setTimeout(() => {
        abortController.abort();
    }, 500);

    try {
        await delay(1000, {signal: abortController.signal});
    } catch (error) {
        // 500 milliseconds later
        console.log(error.name)
        //=> 'AbortError'
    }
})();

Create a new instance that is unaffected by libraries such as lolex:

const delay = require('delay');

const customDelay = delay.createWithTimers({clearTimeout, setTimeout});

(async() => {
    const result = await customDelay(100, {value: '🦄'});

    // Executed after 100 milliseconds
    console.log(result);
    //=> '🦄'
})();
  • delay-cli - CLI for this module
  • p-cancelable - Create a promise that can be canceled
  • p-min-delay - Delay a promise a minimum amount of time
  • p-immediate - Returns a promise resolved in the next event loop - think setImmediate()
  • p-timeout - Timeout a promise after a specified amount of time
  • More…

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial