Delay a promise a specified amount of time
If you target Node.js 15 or later, you can do
await require('timers/promises').setTimeout(1000) instead.
$ npm install delay
const delay = require('delay');
(async () => {
bar();
await delay(100);
// Executed 100 milliseconds later
baz();
})();
Create a promise which resolves after the specified
milliseconds.
Create a promise which rejects after the specified
milliseconds.
Create a promise which resolves after a random amount of milliseconds between
minimum and
maximum has passed.
Useful for tests and web scraping since they can have unpredictable performance. For example, if you have a test that asserts a method should not take longer than a certain amount of time, and then run it on a CI, it could take longer. So with
.range(), you could give it a threshold instead.
Type:
number
Milliseconds to delay the promise.
Type:
object
Type:
unknown
Optional value to resolve or reject in the returned promise.
Type:
AbortSignal
The returned promise will be rejected with an AbortError if the signal is aborted. AbortSignal is available in all modern browsers and there is a ponyfill for Node.js.
Clears the delay and settles the promise.
Creates a new
delay instance using the provided functions for clearing and setting timeouts. Useful if you're about to stub timers globally, but you still want to use
delay to manage your tests.
Passing a value:
const delay = require('delay');
(async() => {
const result = await delay(100, {value: '🦄'});
// Executed after 100 milliseconds
console.log(result);
//=> '🦄'
})();
Using
delay.reject(), which optionally accepts a value and rejects it
ms later:
const delay = require('delay');
(async () => {
try {
await delay.reject(100, {value: new Error('🦄')});
console.log('This is never executed');
} catch (error) {
// 100 milliseconds later
console.log(error);
//=> [Error: 🦄]
}
})();
You can settle the delay early by calling
.clear():
const delay = require('delay');
(async () => {
const delayedPromise = delay(1000, {value: 'Done'});
setTimeout(() => {
delayedPromise.clear();
}, 500);
// 500 milliseconds later
console.log(await delayedPromise);
//=> 'Done'
})();
You can abort the delay with an AbortSignal:
const delay = require('delay');
(async () => {
const abortController = new AbortController();
setTimeout(() => {
abortController.abort();
}, 500);
try {
await delay(1000, {signal: abortController.signal});
} catch (error) {
// 500 milliseconds later
console.log(error.name)
//=> 'AbortError'
}
})();
Create a new instance that is unaffected by libraries such as lolex:
const delay = require('delay');
const customDelay = delay.createWithTimers({clearTimeout, setTimeout});
(async() => {
const result = await customDelay(100, {value: '🦄'});
// Executed after 100 milliseconds
console.log(result);
//=> '🦄'
})();
setImmediate()