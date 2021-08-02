openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

delaunator

by mapbox
5.0.0 (see all)

An incredibly fast JavaScript library for Delaunay triangulation of 2D points

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

969K

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Delaunator Build Status

An incredibly fast and robust JavaScript library for Delaunay triangulation of 2D points.

Delaunay triangulation example

Projects based on Delaunator

  • d3-delaunay for Voronoi diagrams, search, traversal and rendering (a part of D3).
  • d3-geo-voronoi for Delaunay triangulations and Voronoi diagrams on a sphere (e.g. for geographic locations).

Example

const coords = [168,180, 168,178, 168,179, 168,181, 168,183, ...];

const delaunay = new Delaunator(coords);
console.log(delaunay.triangles);
// [623, 636, 619,  636, 444, 619, ...]

Install

Install with NPM (npm install delaunator) or Yarn (yarn add delaunator), then import as an ES module:

import Delaunator from 'delaunator';

To use as a module in a browser:

<script type="module">
    import Delaunator from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/delaunator@5.0.0';
</script>

Or use a browser UMD build that exposes a Delaunator global variable:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/delaunator@5.0.0/delaunator.min.js"></script>

API Reference

new Delaunator(coords)

Constructs a delaunay triangulation object given an array of point coordinates of the form: [x0, y0, x1, y1, ...] (use a typed array for best performance).

Delaunator.from(points[, getX, getY])

Constructs a delaunay triangulation object given an array of points ([x, y] by default). getX and getY are optional functions of the form (point) => value for custom point formats. Duplicate points are skipped.

delaunay.triangles

A Uint32Array array of triangle vertex indices (each group of three numbers forms a triangle). All triangles are directed counterclockwise.

To get the coordinates of all triangles, use:

for (let i = 0; i < triangles.length; i += 3) {
    coordinates.push([
        points[triangles[i]],
        points[triangles[i + 1]],
        points[triangles[i + 2]]
    ]);
}

delaunay.halfedges

A Int32Array array of triangle half-edge indices that allows you to traverse the triangulation. i-th half-edge in the array corresponds to vertex triangles[i] the half-edge is coming from. halfedges[i] is the index of a twin half-edge in an adjacent triangle (or -1 for outer half-edges on the convex hull).

The flat array-based data structures might be counterintuitive, but they're one of the key reasons this library is fast.

delaunay.hull

A Uint32Array array of indices that reference points on the convex hull of the input data, counter-clockwise.

delaunay.coords

An array of input coordinates in the form [x0, y0, x1, y1, ....], of the type provided in the constructor (or Float64Array if you used Delaunator.from).

delaunay.update()

Updates the triangulation if you modified delaunay.coords values in place, avoiding expensive memory allocations. Useful for iterative relaxation algorithms such as Lloyd's.

Performance

Benchmark results against other Delaunay JS libraries (npm run bench on Macbook Pro Retina 15" 2017, Node v10.10.0):

 uniform 100kgauss 100kgrid 100kdegen 100kuniform 1 milliongauss 1 milliongrid 1 milliondegen 1 million
delaunator82ms61ms66ms25ms1.07s950ms830ms278ms
faster‑delaunay473ms411ms272ms68ms4.27s4.62s4.3s810ms
incremental‑delaunay547ms505ms172ms528ms5.9s6.08s2.11s6.09s
d3‑voronoi972ms909ms358ms720ms15.04s13.86s5.55s11.13s
delaunay‑fast3.8s4s12.57stimeout132s138s399stimeout
delaunay4.85s5.73s15.05stimeout156s178s326stimeout
delaunay‑triangulate2.24s2.04sOOM1.51sOOMOOMOOMOOM
cdt2d45s51s118s17stimeouttimeouttimeouttimeout

Papers

The algorithm is based on ideas from the following papers:

Robustness

Delaunator should produce valid output even on highly degenerate input. It does so by depending on robust-predicates, a modern port of Jonathan Shewchuk's robust geometric predicates, an industry standard in computational geometry.

Ports to other languages

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Alex BolYavne, Israel4 Ratings0 Reviews
Computational geometry and data visualization
10 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial