v2 was released, support webpack v5 !

A clean webpack plugin which can remove old files after bundling just as the well-known plugin clean-webpack-plugin, and more than it.

changelog

2021-04-01 (2.1.0): bump version, only use esbuild

2020-10-20 (2.0.0): rewrite to ts, rollup, and support webpack v5

2018-04-25 (1.0.5): upgrade to webpack v4

2018-05-28 (1.0.6): fix and update lib

2018-08-30 (1.1.0): add keepGeneratedAssets option

2018-10-18 (1.2.0): add allowExternal option

feature

webpack v5

webpack v5 typed source code

typed source code only delete after webpack compile

only delete after webpack compile skip plugin if compile error

skip plugin if compile error multiple entry / path support

multiple entry / path support include / exclude files support

include / exclude files support verbose / mute info support

verbose / mute info support colorful log with chalk

colorful log with chalk example with webpack

example with webpack support cross platform

install

use yarn yarn add -D del-webpack-plugin use npm npm i -D del-webpack-plugin

usage (in your webpack config)

const DelWebpackPlugin = require ( 'del-webpack-plugin' ) { plugins : [ new DelWebpackPlugin({ include : [ '**' ], exclude : [ 'test.js' ], info : true , keepGeneratedAssets : true , allowExternal : false }) ] }

options

field desc type default info console.log added files and deleted files boolean true keepGeneratedAssets keep webpack generated files boolean true allowExternal allows del-webpack-plugin to delete files outside of webpack root folder boolean false include a file list you wanna delete it will delete all files and folders by default, example: ['trash.js', 'trash/*.js'] string[] ['**'] exclude a file list you dont wanna delete, example: ['test.js', 'test/*.js'] string[] []

Welcome any issues and PRs submit :D