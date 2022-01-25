openbase logo
dc

del-cli

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.1 (see all)

Delete files and directories

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

149K

GitHub Stars

239

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

del-cli

del-cli

Delete files and directories

Useful for use in build scripts and automated things.

Note that this does permanent deletion. See trash-cli for something safer.

Install

$ npm install --global del-cli

Usage

$ del --help

  Usage
    $ del <path|glob> …

  Options
    --force, -f    Allow deleting the current working directory and outside
    --dry-run, -d  List what would be deleted instead of deleting

  Examples
    $ del unicorn.png rainbow.png
    $ del "*.png" "!unicorn.png"

⚠️ Windows users: Since $ del is already a builtin command on Windows, you need to use $ del-cli there.

  • del - API for this module
  • trash-cli - Move files and directories to the trash
  • make-dir-cli - Make directories and their parents if needed

