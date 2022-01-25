Delete files and directories
Useful for use in build scripts and automated things.
Note that this does permanent deletion. See
trash-cli for something safer.
$ npm install --global del-cli
$ del --help
Usage
$ del <path|glob> …
Options
--force, -f Allow deleting the current working directory and outside
--dry-run, -d List what would be deleted instead of deleting
Examples
$ del unicorn.png rainbow.png
$ del "*.png" "!unicorn.png"
⚠️ Windows users: Since
$ delis already a builtin command on Windows, you need to use
$ del-clithere.