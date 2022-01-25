Delete files and directories

Useful for use in build scripts and automated things.

Note that this does permanent deletion. See trash-cli for something safer.

Install

$ npm install -- global del -cli

Usage

$ del Usage $ del < path |glob> … Options Examples $ del unicorn.png rainbow.png $ del "*.png" "!unicorn.png"

⚠️ Windows users: Since $ del is already a builtin command on Windows, you need to use $ del-cli there.

