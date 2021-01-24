Delete files and directories using globs
Similar to rimraf, but with a Promise API and support for multiple files and globbing. It also protects you against deleting the current working directory and above.
$ npm install del
const del = require('del');
(async () => {
const deletedFilePaths = await del(['temp/*.js', '!temp/unicorn.js']);
const deletedDirectoryPaths = await del(['temp', 'public']);
console.log('Deleted files:\n', deletedFilePaths.join('\n'));
console.log('\n\n');
console.log('Deleted directories:\n', deletedDirectoryPaths.join('\n));
})();
The glob pattern
** matches all children and the parent.
So this won't work:
del.sync(['public/assets/**', '!public/assets/goat.png']);
You have to explicitly ignore the parent directories too:
del.sync(['public/assets/**', '!public/assets', '!public/assets/goat.png']);
To delete all subdirectories inside
public/, you can do:
del.sync(['public/*/']);
Suggestions on how to improve this welcome!
Note that glob patterns can only contain forward-slashes, not backward-slashes. Windows file paths can use backward-slashes as long as the path does not contain any glob-like characters, otherwise use
path.posix.join() instead of
path.join().
Returns
Promise<string[]> with the deleted paths.
Returns
string[] with the deleted paths.
Type:
string | string[]
See the supported glob patterns.
Type:
object
You can specify any of the
globby options in addition to the below options. In contrast to the
globby defaults,
expandDirectories,
onlyFiles, and
followSymbolicLinks are
false by default.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Allow deleting the current working directory and outside.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
See what would be deleted.
const del = require('del');
(async () => {
const deletedPaths = await del(['temp/*.js'], {dryRun: true});
console.log('Files and directories that would be deleted:\n', deletedPaths.join('\n'));
})();
Type:
number\
Default:
Infinity\
Minimum:
1
Concurrency limit.
See del-cli for a CLI for this module and trash-cli for a safe version that is suitable for running by hand.
Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.
The maintainers of del and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.