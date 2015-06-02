ES6 template string helper for deindentation (adapted from https://gist.github.com/zenparsing/5dffde82d9acef19e43c).
var deindent = require('deindent')
// as a string function
deindent(`
this
is
the ${ "end" }
my only
friend
the end
`);
// as a template tag
deindent`
this
is
the ${ "end" }
my only
friend
the end
`;
// as a higher-order template tag
deindent(String.raw)`
this
is
the ${ "end" }
my only
friend
the end
`;
// all three should output the same deindented string
'\nthis\nis\nthe end\n my only\n friend\nthe end\n'