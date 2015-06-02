openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
dei

deindent

by Dean Landolt
0.1.0 (see all)

ES6 template string helper for deindentation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

deindent

ES6 template string helper for deindentation (adapted from https://gist.github.com/zenparsing/5dffde82d9acef19e43c).

var deindent = require('deindent')

// as a string function
deindent(`
    this
    is
  the ${ "end" }
      my only
      friend
    the end
`);

// as a template tag
deindent`
    this
    is
  the ${ "end" }
      my only
      friend
    the end
`;


// as a higher-order template tag
deindent(String.raw)`
    this
    is
  the ${ "end" }
      my only
      friend
    the end
`;

// all three should output the same deindented string
'\nthis\nis\nthe end\n  my only\n  friend\nthe end\n'

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial