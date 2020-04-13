openbase logo
dehumanize-date

by Forbes Lindesay
3.0.0 (see all)

Parse dates in all the formats humans like to use.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

592

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

dehumanize-date

Parse dates in all the formats humans like to use:

  • today/tomorrow/yesterday
  • next/this/last Wednesday
  • 12th January
  • 12th January 1950
  • 09-08-2008
  • 2008-08-09

Return dates in just the format that computers should use:

  • 2008-08-09

Installation

$ npm install dehumanize-date

Usage

A simple function which takes a string as an argument and returns a string in the form yyyy-mm-dd.

var date = dehumanizeDate(userInput);

The second parameter contains options. You can set whether to use US-style short dates, you can change what 'now' is for input like 'yesterday', and you can change the cutoff for 2-digit years that determines whether a given two-digit year is in the 21st or 20th century.

var date = dehumanizeDate(userInput, {usa: true, now: new Date(), cutoff: 80});

If you just want to use US formats for numerical dates you can also pass true as the second parameter:

var date = dehumanizeDate(userInput, true);

License

MIT

