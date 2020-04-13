Parse dates in all the formats humans like to use:

today/tomorrow/yesterday

next/this/last Wednesday

12th January

12th January 1950

09-08-2008

2008-08-09

Return dates in just the format that computers should use:

2008-08-09

Installation

$ npm install dehumanize- date

Usage

A simple function which takes a string as an argument and returns a string in the form yyyy-mm-dd .

var date = dehumanizeDate(userInput);

The second parameter contains options. You can set whether to use US-style short dates, you can change what 'now' is for input like 'yesterday', and you can change the cutoff for 2-digit years that determines whether a given two-digit year is in the 21st or 20th century.

var date = dehumanizeDate(userInput, { usa : true , now : new Date (), cutoff : 80 });

If you just want to use US formats for numerical dates you can also pass true as the second parameter:

var date = dehumanizeDate(userInput, true );

License

MIT