deglobalify

Sick of client javascript modules adding global properties to the window object?

This browserify transform allows you to pass in a second parameter to require() which is an array of properties that the offending object WOULD have set on window but will instead return as part of a proper module.exports object. Joy!

Installation

Install deglobalify through npm:

npm install deglobalify

Example

The old and bad way...

Say you have this bad client module that pollutes the global window object:

window .myfunc = function ( ) { return 42 ; };

You include it in your browserify code:

var domready = require ( 'domready' ) , badmodule = require ( './vendor/badmodule.js' ); domready( function ( ) { console .log(myfunc()); console .log( window .myfunc()); });

Because the bad module pollutes the window object, you need to get access to the myfunc function by referencing the window object.

The better deglobalify way

Once you know what global window properties the bad module is clobbering, you can pass it into the require function as a list of of properties like so:

var domready = require ( 'domready' ) , badmodule = require ( './vendor/badmodule.js' , [ 'myfunc' ]); var myfunc = badmodule.myfunc; domready( function ( ) { console .log(myfunc()); console .log( window .myfunc()); });

Then call browserify using the deglobalify transform:

$ browserify -t deglobalify public /scripts/app.js -o public /build/bundle.js

Then incude bundle.js in your HTML and you're done!

The bad module will return a regular commonjs exports object with your requested properties on it!

And the window object won't be clobbered, keeping the world a better and safer place for all :-)

Using deglobalify with other transforms

If you're using deglobalify with other Browserify transforms such as debowerify (which allows you to easily use bower components with browserify), or decomponentify (which allows you to use component components with browserify, then you are generally better to put deglobalify at the end of the transform chain:

$ browserify -t debowerify -t deamdify -t deglobalify public /scripts/app.js -o public /build/bundle.js

Enjoy a global variable free existence and get a peaceful night's rest!