Sick of client javascript modules adding global properties to the
window object?
This browserify transform allows
you to pass in a second parameter to
require() which is an array of
properties that the offending object WOULD have set on
window but will
instead return as part of a proper
module.exports object. Joy!
Install deglobalify through npm:
$ npm install deglobalify
Say you have this bad client module that pollutes the global
window object:
// /public/scripts/vendor/badmodule.js
window.myfunc = function() { return 42; };
You include it in your browserify code:
// /public/scripts/app.js
var domready = require('domready') // regular npm module
, badmodule = require('./vendor/badmodule.js'); // returns undefined
domready(function () {
console.log(myfunc()); // prints 42 (global alert!)
console.log(window.myfunc()); // prints 42 (global alert!)
});
Because the bad module pollutes the
window object, you need to get access
to the
myfunc function by referencing the window object.
Once you know what global
window properties the bad module is clobbering,
you can pass it into the
require function as a list of of properties like
so:
// /public/scripts/app.js
var domready = require('domready') // regular npm module
, badmodule = require('./vendor/badmodule.js', ['myfunc']); // returns an exports object
var myfunc = badmodule.myfunc; // myfunc is an export and NOT on the global window
domready(function () {
console.log(myfunc()); // prints 42 (whoohoo!)
console.log(window.myfunc()); // throws an exception because window.myfunc is undefined
});
Then call
browserify using the deglobalify transform:
$ browserify -t deglobalify public/scripts/app.js -o public/build/bundle.js
Then incude
bundle.js in your HTML and you're done!
The bad module will return a regular commonjs exports object with your requested properties on it!
And the
window object won't be clobbered, keeping the world a better and
safer place for all :-)
If you're using deglobalify with other Browserify transforms such as debowerify (which allows you to easily use bower components with browserify), or decomponentify (which allows you to use component components with browserify, then you are generally better to put deglobalify at the end of the transform chain:
$ browserify -t debowerify -t deamdify -t deglobalify public/scripts/app.js -o public/build/bundle.js
Enjoy a global variable free existence and get a peaceful night's rest!