degit — straightforward project scaffolding

degit makes copies of git repositories. When you run degit some-user/some-repo , it will find the latest commit on https://github.com/some-user/some-repo and download the associated tar file to ~/.degit/some-user/some-repo/commithash.tar.gz if it doesn't already exist locally. (This is much quicker than using git clone , because you're not downloading the entire git history.)

Requires Node 8 or above, because async and await are the cat's pyjamas

Installation

npm install -g degit

Usage

Basics

The simplest use of degit is to download the master branch of a repo from GitHub to the current working directory:

degit user/repo degit github:user/repo degit git@github.com:user/repo degit https://github.com/user/repo

Or you can download from GitLab and BitBucket:

degit gitlab:user/repo degit git@gitlab.com:user/repo degit https://gitlab.com/user/repo degit bitbucket:user/repo degit git@bitbucket.org:user/repo degit https://bitbucket.org/user/repo degit git.sr.ht/user/repo degit git@git.sr.ht:user/repo degit https://git.sr.ht/user/repo

Specify a tag, branch or commit

The default branch is master .

degit user/repo degit user/repo degit user/repo

Create a new folder for the project

If the second argument is omitted, the repo will be cloned to the current directory.

degit user/repo my-new-project

Specify a subdirectory

To clone a specific subdirectory instead of the entire repo, just add it to the argument:

degit user/repo/subdirectory

HTTPS proxying

If you have an https_proxy environment variable, Degit will use it.

Private repositories

Private repos can be cloned by specifying --mode=git (the default is tar ). In this mode, Degit will use git under the hood. It's much slower than fetching a tarball, which is why it's not the default.

Note: this clones over SSH, not HTTPS.

See all options

degit -- help

Not supported

Private repositories

Pull requests are very welcome!

Wait, isn't this just git clone --depth 1 ?

A few salient differences:

If you git clone , you get a .git folder that pertains to the project template, rather than your project. You can easily forget to re-init the repository, and end up confusing yourself

, you get a folder that pertains to the project template, rather than your project. You can easily forget to re-init the repository, and end up confusing yourself Caching and offline support (if you already have a .tar.gz file for a specific commit, you don't need to fetch it again).

file for a specific commit, you don't need to fetch it again). Less to type ( degit user/repo instead of git clone --depth 1 git@github.com:user/repo )

instead of ) Composability via actions

Future capabilities — interactive mode, friendly onboarding and postinstall scripts

JavaScript API

You can also use degit inside a Node script:

const degit = require ( 'degit' ); const emitter = degit( 'user/repo' , { cache : true , force : true , verbose : true , }); emitter.on( 'info' , info => { console .log(info.message); }); emitter.clone( 'path/to/dest' ).then( () => { console .log( 'done' ); });

Actions

You can manipulate repositories after they have been cloned with actions, specified in a degit.json file that lives at the top level of the working directory. Currently, there are two actions — clone and remove . Additional actions may be added in future.

clone

[ { "action" : "clone" , "src" : "user/another-repo" } ]

This will clone user/another-repo , preserving the contents of the existing working directory. This allows you to, say, add a new README.md or starter file to a repo that you do not control. The cloned repo can contain its own degit.json actions.

remove

[ { "action" : "remove" , "files" : [ "LICENSE" ] } ]

Remove a file at the specified path.

See also

License

MIT.