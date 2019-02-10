DeGiro API

This is an unofficial Node.js API client for DeGiro's trading platform. Using this module you can easily automate your orders (buy and sell) and get information about orders, funds or products.

DeGiro is Europe's fastest growing online stockbroker. DeGiro distinguishes itself by offering institutional fees to retail investors.

⚠️ DeGiro could change their API at any moment, if something is not working, please open an issue.

Install

npm install --save degiro yarn add degiro

Examples

create

const DeGiro = require ( 'degiro' ); const degiro = DeGiro.create({ username : 'johndoe' , password : '1234' });

You can also provide your user and pass via environment variables:

const DeGiro = require ( 'degiro' ); const degiro = DeGiro.create();

login

Performs the login to DeGiro using the username and password and gets a new session id and the account number.

degiro.login().then( session => console .log(session));

Two factor authentication is also supported. Pass the 2fa token through javascript or as an environment variable.

const DeGiro = require ( 'degiro' ); const degiro = DeGiro.create({ username : 'johndoe' , password : '1234' , oneTimePassword : '123456' });

You can reuse your sessions if you provide the id and account number via environment variables ( DEGIRO_SID and DEGIRO_ACCOUNT ), direct assignment or constructor parameters.

const degiro = DeGiro.create({ sessionId : '' , account : 123456 }); degiro.session.id = 'your-session-id' ; degiro.session.account = 'your-account-number' ;

getCashFunds

degiro.getCashFunds().then( console .log);

getPortfolio

degiro.getPortfolio().then( console .log);

setOrder (buy/sell)

This example sets a permanent buy order 10 Google shares at a fixed price of $900

degiro .setOrder({ buySell : DeGiro.Actions.buy, orderType : DeGiro.OrderTypes.limited, productId : '8066561' , timeType : DeGiro.TimeTypes.permanent, size : 10 , price : 900 , }) .then( console .log);

This example sets a sell order of 5 Google shares at market price

degiro .setOrder({ buySell : DeGiro.Actions.sell, orderType : DeGiro.OrderTypes.marketOrder, productId : '8066561' , size : 5 , }) .then( console .log);

Order options

orderType : number DeGiro.OrderTypes. limited DeGiro.OrderTypes. marketOrder DeGiro.OrderTypes. stopLoss DeGiro.OrderTypes. stopLimited

: number productId : string

: string timeType : number DeGiro.TimeTypes. day DeGiro.TimeTypes. permanent

: number price : number - Required for limited and stopLimited orders

: number - Required for and orders size : number - Order size

: number - Order size stopPrice : number - Required for stopLoss and stopLimited orders

searchProduct

degiro.searchProduct({ text : 'GOOG' })).then( console .log);

Search options

text string - Search term. For example: "Netflix" or "NFLX"

string - Search term. For example: "Netflix" or "NFLX" productType number - See DeGiro.ProductTypes . Defaults to all

number - See . Defaults to sortColumn number - Column to sory by. For example: 'name' .

number - Column to sory by. For example: . sortType number DeGiro.SortTypes. asc DeGiro.SortTypes. desc

number limit number - Results limit. Defaults to 7

number - Results limit. Defaults to 7 offset number - Results offset. Defaults to 0

askBidPrice

degiro.getAskBidPrice( '350009261' ).then( console .log);

getProductsById

degiro.getProductsByIds([ '8066561' , '350009261' ])).then( console .log);

getClientInfo

Requests client info (name, email, address, role, etc) to the server and updates the session information

degiro.getClientInfo().then( console .log);

You can also access this information in degiro.session.clientInfo after a successful login

License

MIT