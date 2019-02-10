openbase logo
degiro

by Pedro Ladaria
3.1.1

DEGIRO (unoficial) API

Readme

DeGiro API

This is an unofficial Node.js API client for DeGiro's trading platform. Using this module you can easily automate your orders (buy and sell) and get information about orders, funds or products.

DeGiro is Europe's fastest growing online stockbroker. DeGiro distinguishes itself by offering institutional fees to retail investors.

⚠️ DeGiro could change their API at any moment, if something is not working, please open an issue.

Install

# using npm
npm install --save degiro

# using yarn
yarn add degiro

Examples

create

const DeGiro = require('degiro');
const degiro = DeGiro.create({username: 'johndoe', password: '1234'});

You can also provide your user and pass via environment variables:

// run as:
// DEGIRO_USER=johndoe DEGIRO_PASS=1234 node app.js

const DeGiro = require('degiro');
// now you don't need to provide your credentials
const degiro = DeGiro.create();

login

Performs the login to DeGiro using the username and password and gets a new session id and the account number.

degiro.login().then(session => console.log(session));
// prints session info (session id and account number)

Two factor authentication is also supported. Pass the 2fa token through javascript or as an environment variable.

const DeGiro = require('degiro');
// alternatively run as:
// DEGIRO_USER=johndoe DEGIRO_PASS=1234 DEGIRO_ONE_TIME_PASS=123456 node app.js
const degiro = DeGiro.create({username: 'johndoe', password: '1234', oneTimePassword: '123456'});

You can reuse your sessions if you provide the id and account number via environment variables (DEGIRO_SID and DEGIRO_ACCOUNT), direct assignment or constructor parameters.

// set session info via constructor
const degiro = DeGiro.create({sessionId: '', account: 123456});

// set session assigning session variables
degiro.session.id = 'your-session-id';
degiro.session.account = 'your-account-number';

getCashFunds

degiro.getCashFunds().then(console.log);
// {
//   cashFunds: [
//     {id: '2', name: 'EUR', value: 1935.8, valueBaseCurr: 1935.8, rate: 1},
//     {id: '9885', name: 'USD', value: 0, valueBaseCurr: 0, rate: 0.9102},
//     ...
//   ]
// }

getPortfolio

degiro.getPortfolio().then(console.log);
// {
//   "portfolio": [
//     {
//       "name": "positionrow",
//       "id": 1156604,
//       "value": [
//         {
//           "name": "id",
//           "value": "1156604",
//           "isAdded": true
//         },
//         {
//           "name": "product",
//           "value": "DEUTSCHE BANK AG COMMO",
//           "isAdded": true
//         },
//         ...

setOrder (buy/sell)

This example sets a permanent buy order 10 Google shares at a fixed price of $900

degiro
    .setOrder({
        buySell: DeGiro.Actions.buy,
        orderType: DeGiro.OrderTypes.limited,
        productId: '8066561',
        timeType: DeGiro.TimeTypes.permanent,
        size: 10,
        price: 900,
    })
    .then(console.log); // prints the order id

This example sets a sell order of 5 Google shares at market price

degiro
    .setOrder({
        buySell: DeGiro.Actions.sell,
        orderType: DeGiro.OrderTypes.marketOrder,
        productId: '8066561',
        size: 5,
    })
    .then(console.log); // prints the order id

Order options

  • orderType: number
    • DeGiro.OrderTypes.limited
    • DeGiro.OrderTypes.marketOrder
    • DeGiro.OrderTypes.stopLoss
    • DeGiro.OrderTypes.stopLimited
  • productId: string
  • timeType: number
    • DeGiro.TimeTypes.day
    • DeGiro.TimeTypes.permanent
  • price: number - Required for limited and stopLimited orders
  • size: number - Order size
  • stopPrice: number - Required for stopLoss and stopLimited orders

searchProduct

degiro.searchProduct({text: 'GOOG'})).then(console.log);
/*
{ offset: 0,
  products:
   [ { vwdIdentifierType: 'issueid',
       productTypeId: 1,
       symbol: 'GOOGL',
       tradable: true,
       marketAllowed: true,
       sellAmountAllowed: true,
       orderBookDepth: 0,
       joinOrderAllowed: false,
       vwdId: '350009261',
       contractSize: 1,
       isFund: false,
       stopLimitOrderAllowed: true,
       putCall: '0',
       currency: 'USD',
       id: '8066561',
       category: 'A',
       limitHitOrderAllowed: false,
       feedQuality: 'D15',
       stoplossAllowed: true,
       name: 'ALPHABET INC. - CLASS',
       gtcAllowed: true,
       exchangeId: '663',
       isin: 'US02079K3059' },
     ...
*/

Search options

  • text string - Search term. For example: "Netflix" or "NFLX"
  • productType number - See DeGiro.ProductTypes. Defaults to all
  • sortColumn number - Column to sory by. For example: 'name'.
  • sortType number
    • DeGiro.SortTypes.asc
    • DeGiro.SortTypes.desc
  • limit number - Results limit. Defaults to 7
  • offset number - Results offset. Defaults to 0

askBidPrice

degiro.getAskBidPrice('350009261').then(console.log);

getProductsById

degiro.getProductsByIds(['8066561', '350009261'])).then(console.log);
// displays product details

getClientInfo

Requests client info (name, email, address, role, etc) to the server and updates the session information

degiro.getClientInfo().then(console.log);
// displays client information

You can also access this information in degiro.session.clientInfo after a successful login

Examples

See examples

Contributors

License

MIT

