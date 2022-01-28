Assign default properties, recursively. Lightweight and Fast!
Install package:
yarn add defu
# or
npm install defu
const options = defu (object, ...defaults)
Leftmost arguments have more priority when assigning defaults.
const defu = require('defu')
console.log(defu({ 'a': { 'b': 2 } }, { 'a': { 'b': 1, 'c': 3 } }))
// => { a: { b: 2, c: 3 } }
Sometimes default merging strategy is not desirable. Using
defu.extend we can create a custom instance with different merging strategy.
This function accepts
obj (source object),
key and
value (current value) and should return
true if applied custom merging.
Example: Sum numbers instead of overriding
const ext = defu.extend((obj, key, value) => {
if (typeof obj[key] === 'number' && typeof value === 'number') {
obj[key] += val
return true
}
})
ext({ cost: 15 }, { cost: 10 }) // { cost: 25 }
Using
defu.fn, if user provided a function, it will be called with default value instead of merging.
I can be useful for default values manipulation.
Example: Filter some items from defaults (array) and add 20 to the count default value.
defu.fn({
ignore: (val) => val.filter(item => item !== 'dist'),
count: (count) => count + 20
}, {
ignore: ['node_modules','dist'],
count: 10
})
/*
{
ignore: ['node_modules'],
count: 30
}
*/
Note: if the default value is not defined, the function defined won't be called and kept as value.
defu.arrayFn is similar to
defu.fn but only applies to array values defined in defaults.
Example: Filter some items from defaults (array) and add 20 to the count default value.
defu.arrayFn({
ignore(val) => val.filter(i => i !== 'dist'),
count: () => 20
}, {
ignore: [
'node_modules',
'dist'
],
count: 10
})
/*
{
ignore: ['node_modules'],
count: () => 20
}
*/
Note: the function is called only if the value defined in defaults is an aray.
object and
defaults are not modified
null and
undefined) are skipped. Please use defaults-deep or omit-deep or lodash.defaultsdeep if you need to preserve or different behavior.
__proto__ and
constructor keys will be skipped to prevent security issues with object pollution.
array values (if default property is defined)
console.log(defu({ array: ['b', 'c'] }, { array: ['a'] }))
// => { array: ['a', 'b', 'c']}
