defs is done. I recommend migrating to the TypeScript
tsc compiler because
it does what defs does as good or better, and it does much more.
Static scope analysis and transpilation of ES6 block scoped
const and
let
variables, to ES3.
Node already supports
const and
let so you can use that today
(run
node --harmony and
"use strict").
defs.js enables you to do the same
for browser code. While developing you can rely on the experimental support
in Chrome (chrome://flags, check Enable experimental JavaScript).
defs.js is
also a pretty decent static scope analyzer/linter.
The talk
LET's CONST together, right now (with ES3)
from Front-Trends 2013
(slides) includes
more information about
let,
const and
defs.js. See also the blog post
ES3 <3 block scoped const and let => defs.js.
npm install -g defs
Then run it as
defs file.js. The errors (if any) will go to stderr,
the transpiled source to
stdout, so redirect it like
defs file.js > output.js.
More command line options are coming.
There's also a Grunt plugin, see grunt-defs.
See BUILD.md for a description of the self-build and the browser bundle.
MIT, see LICENSE file.
See CHANGES.md.
defs looks for a
defs-config.json configuration file in your current
directory. If not found there, it searches parent directories until it hits
/.
You may instead pass a custom
defs-config.json using
--config, i.e.
defs --config path/to/defs-config.json file.js > output.js.
Example
defs-config.json:
{
"environments": ["node", "browser"],
"globals": {
"my": false,
"hat": true
},
"loopClosures": "iife",
"disallowVars": false,
"disallowDuplicated": true,
"disallowUnknownReferences": true
}
globals lets you list your program's globals, and indicate whether they are
writable (
true) or read-only (
false), just like
jshint.
environments lets you import a set of pre-defined globals, here
node and
browser. These default environments are borrowed from
jshint (see
jshint_globals/vars.js).
loopClosures (defaults to
false) can be set to "iife" to enable transformation
of loop-closures via immediately-invoked function expressions.
disallowVars (defaults to
false) can be enabled to make
usage of
var an error.
disallowDuplicated (defaults to
true) errors on duplicated
var definitions in the same function scope.
disallowUnknownReferences (defaults to
true) errors on references to
unknown global variables.
ast (defaults to
false) produces an AST instead of source code
(experimental).
stats (defaults to
false) prints const/let statistics and renames
(experimental).
parse (defaults to
null) lets you provide a custom parse function if you
use defs as an API. By default it will use
require("esprima").parse.
Input
example.js:
"use strict";
function fn() {
const y = 0;
for (let x = 0; x < 10; x++) {
const y = x * 2;
const z = y;
}
console.log(y); // prints 0
}
fn();
Output from running
defs example.js:
"use strict";
function fn() {
var y = 0;
for (var x = 0; x < 10; x++) {
var y$0 = x * 2;
var z = y$0;
}
console.log(y); // prints 0
}
fn();
npm install defs, then:
const defs = require("defs");
const options = {};
const src = "const x = 1";
const res = defs(src, options);
assert(res.src === "var x = 1");
// you can also pass an AST (with loc and range) instead of a string to defs
const ast = require("esprima").parse(src, {loc: true, range: true});
const res = defs(ast, {ast: true}); // AST-in, AST-out
// inspect res.ast
res object:
{
src: string // on success
errors: array of error messages // on errors
stats: statistics object (toStringable)
ast: transformed ast // when options.ast is set
}
defs.js strives to transpile your program as true to ES6 block scope semantics as
possible while being as maximally non-intrusive as possible.
It can optionally transform loop closures via IIFE's (when possible), if you include
"loopClosures": "iife" in your
defs-config.json. More info in
loop-closures.md.
See semantic-differences.md for other minor differences.