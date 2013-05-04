openbase logo
deflate-js

by Jameson Little
0.2.3 (see all)

RFC 1951 raw deflate/inflate for JavaScript

Overview

54.5K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Intro

Does deflate compression/decompression in the browser and node.

This module is not meant to be run on node for any production code. The native version of deflate should be used instead because it is much faster. The main reason for this being node-compatible is for testing purposes.

Currently deflate does not pass all tests, but inflate does. This should not be used for compressing data yet in production.

Install

For node, deflate-js can be installed with npm: npm install deflate-js

For the browser, deflate-js can be installed with pakmanager.

API

Deflate:

deflate(arr[, level])

arr- Byte array to compress

level- 1-9 (compression level; optional)

Inflate:

inflate(arr)

arr- Byte array to decompress

The basic usage (no level) will suffice for most purposes.

Basic Usage

var deflate = require('deflate-js'),
    arr;

arr = Array.prototype.map.call('Hello world', function (char) {
    return char.charCodeAt(0);
});

// compress some text
var compressed = deflate.deflate(arr);

// decompress some text
var decompressed = deflate.inflate(compressed);

