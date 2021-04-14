Define a lazily evaluated property on an object
Useful when the value of a property is expensive to generate, so you want to delay the computation until the property is needed. For example, improving startup performance by deferring nonessential operations.
$ npm install define-lazy-prop
import defineLazyProperty from 'define-lazy-prop';
const unicorn = {
// …
};
defineLazyProperty(unicorn, 'rainbow', () => expensiveComputation());
app.on('user-action', () => {
doSomething(unicorn.rainbow);
});
Type:
object
Object to add the property to.
Type:
string
Name of the property to add.
Type:
Function
Called the first time
propertyName is accessed. Expected to return a value.