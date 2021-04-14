Define a lazily evaluated property on an object

Useful when the value of a property is expensive to generate, so you want to delay the computation until the property is needed. For example, improving startup performance by deferring nonessential operations.

Install

$ npm install define- lazy -prop

Usage

import defineLazyProperty from 'define-lazy-prop' ; const unicorn = { }; defineLazyProperty(unicorn, 'rainbow' , () => expensiveComputation()); app.on( 'user-action' , () => { doSomething(unicorn.rainbow); });

API

object

Type: object

Object to add the property to.

propertyName

Type: string

Name of the property to add.

valueGetter

Type: Function

Called the first time propertyName is accessed. Expected to return a value.

