dlp

define-lazy-prop

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Define a lazily evaluated property on an object

Downloads/wk

4.3M

GitHub Stars

55

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

2

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

define-lazy-prop

Define a lazily evaluated property on an object

Useful when the value of a property is expensive to generate, so you want to delay the computation until the property is needed. For example, improving startup performance by deferring nonessential operations.

Install

$ npm install define-lazy-prop

Usage

import defineLazyProperty from 'define-lazy-prop';

const unicorn = {
    // …
};

defineLazyProperty(unicorn, 'rainbow', () => expensiveComputation());

app.on('user-action', () => {
    doSomething(unicorn.rainbow);
});

API

defineLazyProperty(object, propertyName, valueGetter)

object

Type: object

Object to add the property to.

propertyName

Type: string

Name of the property to add.

valueGetter

Type: Function

Called the first time propertyName is accessed. Expected to return a value.

