defiant

by Hakan Bilgin
1.4.5 (see all)

http://defiantjs.com

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
80

GitHub Stars

912

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

DefiantJS provides the ability for you to build smart templates applicable on JSON structures, based upon proven & standardized technologies such as XSLT and XPath.

For documentation and live jupyter code blocks, please visit defiantjs.com

Installation from npmjs.com

Notice that installation requires "defiant.js" and not "defiant". This is due to the account of "kstngroup" has published it on npmjs.com. Making your project dependant to "defiant" might result in security issues in the future since I do not control the namespace of "defiant".

  • Correct way to install
npm install defiant.js
  • Wrong way to install
npm install defiant

