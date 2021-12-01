A mock
abstract-leveldownimplementation that queues operations while a real
abstract-leveldowninstance is being opened.
If you are upgrading: please see UPGRADING.md.
deferred-leveldown implements the
abstract-leveldown API so it can be used as a drop-in replacement where
leveldown is needed.
put(),
get(),
getMany(),
del(),
batch() and
clear() operations are all queued and kept in memory until the
abstract-leveldown-compatible object has been opened through
deferred-leveldown's
open() method.
batch() operations will all be replayed as the array form. Chained-batch operations are converted before being stored.
const deferred = require('deferred-leveldown')
const leveldown = require('leveldown')
const db = deferred(leveldown('location'))
// Must always call open() first
db.open(function (err) {
// ...
})
// But can operate before open() has finished
db.put('foo', 'bar', function (err) {
// ...
})
Level/deferred-leveldown is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the Contribution Guide for more details.
