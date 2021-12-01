A mock abstract-leveldown implementation that queues operations while a real abstract-leveldown instance is being opened.

Usage

deferred-leveldown implements the abstract-leveldown API so it can be used as a drop-in replacement where leveldown is needed.

put() , get() , getMany() , del() , batch() and clear() operations are all queued and kept in memory until the abstract-leveldown -compatible object has been opened through deferred-leveldown 's open() method.

batch() operations will all be replayed as the array form. Chained-batch operations are converted before being stored.

const deferred = require ( 'deferred-leveldown' ) const leveldown = require ( 'leveldown' ) const db = deferred(leveldown( 'location' )) db.open( function ( err ) { }) db.put( 'foo' , 'bar' , function ( err ) { })

Contributing

Level/deferred-leveldown is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:

Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.

See the Contribution Guide for more details.

