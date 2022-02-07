defekt

defekt is custom errors made simple.

Status

Category Status Version Dependencies Dev dependencies Build License

Table of Contents

Installation

npm install defekt

Using defekt

Creating custom errors

To create custom errors, create new classes and let them extend the anonymous class created by defekt :

import { defekt } from 'defekt' ; class TokenMalformed extends defekt({ code: 'TokenMalformed' }) {} class TokenExpired extends defekt({ code: 'TokenExpired' }) {}

The code identifies the error and can be used to differ between various types of errors.

You may set a defaultMessage that is used when displaying the error. If you don't set a defaultMessage , a human-readable version of the code is used:

import { defekt } from 'defekt' ; class TokenMalformed extends defekt({ code: 'TokenMalformed' , defaultMessage: 'The token is malformed.' }) {} class TokenExpired extends defekt({ code: 'TokenExpired' }) {} const tokenMalformed = new TokenMalformed(); const tokenExpired = new TokenExpired(); console .log(tokenMalformed.message); console .log(tokenExpired.message);

These custom errors can be used in various ways. They are, however, preferred to be passed around as objects, preferably wrapped in a Result type, instead of being thrown. This allows the handling of recoverable errors in a type-safe way, instead of using unchecked and unpredictable thrown exceptions or rejections.

import { defekt, Result } from 'defekt' ; class TokenMalformed extends defekt({ code: 'TokenMalformed' }) {} class TokenExpired extends defekt({ code: 'TokenExpired' }) {} const validateToken = function ( token: string ): Result < DecodedToken , TokenMalformed | TokenExpired > { }; const tokenResult = validateToken(rawToken); if (tokenResult.hasError()) { const { error } = tokenResult; switch (error.code) { case TokenMalformed.code: { } case TokenExpired.code: { } } }

Instantiating errors

The custom errors created by this package take several parameters. They provide a default message, but you can override it:

class TokenMalformed extends defekt({ code: 'TokenMalformed' }) {} const error = new TokenMalformed( 'Token is not valid JSON.' );

You can instead provide an object, which can contain an optional cause for the error or additional data:

class TokenMalformed extends defekt({ code: 'TokenMalformed' }) {} try { } catch (ex: unknown) { const error = new TokenMalformed({ cause: ex }); } const error = new TokenMalformed({ data: { foo: 'bar' }});

Using custom error type-guards

Custom errors can be type-guarded using isCustomError . With only one parameter it specifies an error's type to CustomError :

try { } catch (ex: unknown) { if (isCustomError(error)) { } }

You can supply the specific custom error constructor you want to check for as the second parameter:

class TokenMalformed extends defekt({ code: 'TokenMalformed' }) {} try { } catch (ex: unknown) { if (isCustomError(error, TokenMalformed)) { } }

Using Result

What is this and why would I use it

Error handling is an integral part of reliable applications. Unfortunately, TypeScript does not provide a way to type-check exceptions or to even annotate functions with information about the exceptions they might throw. This makes all exceptions in TypeScript unchecked, unpredictable, and unreliable.

In addition to that, JavaScript - and, by extension, TypeScript - does not differentiate between recoverable errors and unrecoverable errors. We recommend the blog post The Error Model by Joe Duffy on the differences between the two kinds of errors and various ways to implement them.

This library aims to differentiate between recoverable errors and unrecoverable ones, by wrapping recoverable errors in a data structure. This approach is a more fancy version of the basic concept of error codes. Wrapping errors in data structures that have semantics is an attempt to bring concepts from languages like Haskell into TypeScript. Consider this situation:

const configuration = await loadConfiguration(); await startServer(configuration.port ?? 3000 );

Here, loadConfiguration might fail for several reasons. It might try to access the files system and fail because the configuration file does not exist. It might also fail because the configuration file is too large and the process runs out of memory. The former you want to handle since there is a default value for the port. The latter you don't want to handle, since you can't do anything about it. So imagine loadConfiguration would announce its recoverable errors in its signature:

import fs from 'fs' ; import { error, value } from 'defekt' ; const loadConfiguration = async function ( ): Promise < Result < Configuration , ConfigurationNotFound >> { try { return value( JSON .parse( await fs.promises.readFile(configFilePath, 'utf8' ) ) ); } catch (ex) { if (ex.code === 'ENOENT' ) { return error( new ConfigurationNotFound({ message: 'Failed to read configuration file.' , cause: ex })); } throw ex; } }; const configuration = ( await loadConfiguration()).unwrapOrDefault({ port: 3000 }); await startServer(configuration.port);

Here, any errors related to the configuration file missing are caught, propagated, and handled explicitly. If JSON.parse fails or if the process runs out of memory, an exception will be thrown and not be handled.

Understanding the API

There are two ways to construct a Result . A result can either be a ResultValue or a ResultError :

import { error, value, Result } from 'defekt' ; const errorResult: Result<unknown, Error > = error( new Error ()); const valueResult: Result< number , unknown> = value( 5 ); let result = Result< number , Error >; result = valueResult; result = errorResult;

When you get a result from a function, you can check whether it has failed and act appropriately:

import { Result } from 'defekt' ; const someResult: Result< number , Error > = calculateStuff(); if (someResult.hasError()) { return someResult; } console .log(someResult.value);

Alternatively you can use hasValue to achieve the opposite.

There is a more convenient solution, if you don't need to propagate your errors:

import { Result } from 'defekt' ; class TokenMalformed extends defekt({ code: 'TokenMalformed' }) {} class TokenExpired extends defekt({ code: 'TokenExpired' }) {} const validateToken = function ( token: string ): Result < DecodedToken , TokenMalformed | TokenExpired > { }; const token = validateToken( 'a token' ).unwrapOrDefault({ sub: 'anonymous' }); const token = validateToken( 'a token' ).unwrapOrThrow(); const token = validateToken( 'a token' ).unwrapOrThrow( err => new BroaderError({ message: 'Something went wrong' , cause: err }) ); const token = validateToken( 'a token' ).unwrapOrElse( ( ex ) => { switch (ex.code) { case TokenMalformed.code: { return { sub: 'anonymous' , reason: 'malformed' }; } case TokenExpired.code: { return { sub: 'anonymous' , reason: 'expired' }; } } } );

Recognizing a Result

If you need to assert the type of a Result , you can use the isResult type-guard:

import { isResult } from 'defekt' ; const someValue: any = someFunction(); if (isResult(someValue)) { }

Running quality assurance

To run quality assurance for this module use roboter: