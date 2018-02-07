Like
extendbut recursively copies only the missing properties/values to the target object.
Install with npm
$ npm i defaults-deep --save
Install with bower
$ bower install defaults-deep --save
var defaults = require('defaults-deep');
defaults({a: {one: 'one'}}, {a: {two: 'two'}})
//=> {a: {one: 'one', two: 'two'}};
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm i -d && npm test
