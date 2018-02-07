openbase logo
defaults-deep

by Jon Schlinkert
0.2.4 (see all)

Like `extend` but recursively copies only the missing properties/values to the target object.

Readme

defaults-deep NPM version Build Status

Like extend but recursively copies only the missing properties/values to the target object.

Install

Install with npm

$ npm i defaults-deep --save

Install with bower

$ bower install defaults-deep --save

Usage

var defaults = require('defaults-deep');

defaults({a: {one: 'one'}}, {a: {two: 'two'}})
//=> {a: {one: 'one', two: 'two'}};
  • assign-deep: Deeply assign the enumerable properties of source objects to a destination object. If a callback… more
  • extend-shallow: Extend an object with the properties of additional objects. node.js/javascript util.
  • merge-deep: Recursively merge values in a javascript object.
  • mixin-deep: Deeply mix the properties of objects into the first object. Like merge-deep, but doesn't clone.
  • omit-deep: Recursively omit the given keys from an object.

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2015 Jon Schlinkert Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-cli on May 28, 2015.

