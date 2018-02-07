Like extend but recursively copies only the missing properties/values to the target object.

$ npm i defaults-deep --save

$ bower install defaults-deep --save

var defaults = require ( 'defaults-deep' ); defaults({ a : { one : 'one' }}, { a : { two : 'two' }})

