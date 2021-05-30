openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

default-token-list

by JustLiquidity
2.27.3 (see all)

◦ The JustLiquidity default token list

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

default-token-list

Tests npm

This NPM module and GitHub repo contains the default token list used in the JulSwap interface.

Adding a token

To request that we add a token to the list, open a pull request or contact support@justliquidity.org.

Disclaimer

Note filing an issue does not guarantee addition to this default token list. We do not review token addition requests in any particular order, and we do not guarantee that we will review your request to add the token to the default list.

  1. Update https://unpkg.com/default-token-list@latest

    Package.json
    Files: [];

    npm run build npm login (kgcdream2019/createdat2019) npm publish

DEFAULT TOKEN LIST url https://unpkg.com/default-token-list@latest

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial