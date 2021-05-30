This NPM module and GitHub repo contains the default token list used in the JulSwap interface.
To request that we add a token to the list, open a pull request or contact support@justliquidity.org.
Note filing an issue does not guarantee addition to this default token list. We do not review token addition requests in any particular order, and we do not guarantee that we will review your request to add the token to the default list.
Update https://unpkg.com/default-token-list@latest
Package.json
Files: [];
npm run build
npm login
npm publish
DEFAULT TOKEN LIST url https://unpkg.com/default-token-list@latest