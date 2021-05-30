This NPM module and GitHub repo contains the default token list used in the JulSwap interface.

Adding a token

To request that we add a token to the list, open a pull request or contact support@justliquidity.org.

Disclaimer

Note filing an issue does not guarantee addition to this default token list. We do not review token addition requests in any particular order, and we do not guarantee that we will review your request to add the token to the default list.

Update https://unpkg.com/default-token-list@latest Package.json

Files: []; npm run build npm login (kgcdream2019/createdat2019) npm publish

DEFAULT TOKEN LIST url https://unpkg.com/default-token-list@latest