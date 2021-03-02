Deepword

Web editor used in Cloud Commander based on Monaco.

Features

Syntax highlighting based on extension of file for over 30 languages.

Configurable options (edit.json could be overriden by ~/.deepword.json ) according to monaco editor options

Install

npm i deepword -g

Command line parameters

Usage: deepword [filename]

Parameter Operation -h, --help display help and exit -v, --version output version information and exit

Hot keys

Key Operation Ctrl + s save Ctrl + f find Ctrl + h replace Ctrl + g go to line Ctrl + e evaluate (JavaScript only supported)

For more details see Ace keyboard shortcuts.

Options

You can override monaco editor options in ~/.deepword.json .

Theme

To override theme use theme options in ~/.deepword.json . Themes can be:

vs

vs-dark

API

Deepword could be used as middleware for express. For this purpuse API could be used.

Server

Middleware of deepword . Options could be omitted.

const deepword = require ( 'deepword' ); const express = require ( 'express' ); const app = express(); app.use(deepword({ root : '/' , diff : true , zip : true , dropbox : false , dropboxToken : 'token' , })); app.listen( 31 _337);

Could be used with socket.io to handle editor events with.

const io = require ( 'socket.io' ); const socket = io.listen(server); deepword.listen(socket, { prefixSocket : '/deepword' , auth : ( accept, reject ) => ( username, password ) => { accept(); }, });

Client

Deepword uses Monaco on client side, so API is similar. All you need is put minimal html , css , and js into your page.

Minimal html:

< div class = "edit" data-name = "js-edit" > </ div > < script src = "/deepword/deepword.js" > </ script >

Minimal css:

html , body , .edit { height : 100% ; width : 100% ; } body { margin : 0 ; } .edit { overflow : hidden; }

Minimal js:

deepword( '[data-name="js-edit"]' , (editor) => { editor.setValue( 'Hello deepword!' ); });

For more information you could always look into html and bin directory.

Related

Edward - web editor based on Ace.

Dword - web editor based on Codemirror.

License

MIT