Web editor used in Cloud Commander based on Monaco.
~/.deepword.json) according to monaco editor options
npm i deepword -g
Usage:
deepword [filename]
|Parameter
|Operation
-h, --help
|display help and exit
-v, --version
|output version information and exit
|Key
|Operation
Ctrl + s
|save
Ctrl + f
|find
Ctrl + h
|replace
Ctrl + g
|go to line
Ctrl + e
|evaluate (JavaScript only supported)
For more details see Ace keyboard shortcuts.
You can override monaco editor options in
~/.deepword.json.
To override
theme use
theme options in
~/.deepword.json. Themes can be:
vs
vs-dark
Deepword could be used as middleware for express. For this purpuse API could be used.
Middleware of
deepword. Options could be omitted.
const deepword = require('deepword');
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
app.use(deepword({
root: '/', // default
diff: true, // default
zip: true, // default
dropbox: false, // optional
dropboxToken: 'token', // optional
}));
app.listen(31_337);
Could be used with socket.io to handle editor events with.
const io = require('socket.io');
const socket = io.listen(server);
deepword.listen(socket, {
prefixSocket: '/deepword', // optional
auth: (accept, reject) => (username, password) => { // optional
accept();
},
});
Deepword uses Monaco on client side, so API is similar.
All you need is put minimal
html,
css, and
js into your page.
Minimal html:
<div class="edit" data-name="js-edit"></div>
<script src="/deepword/deepword.js"></script>
Minimal css:
html, body, .edit {
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
}
body {
margin: 0;
}
.edit {
overflow: hidden;
}
Minimal js:
deepword('[data-name="js-edit"]', (editor) => {
editor.setValue('Hello deepword!');
});
For more information you could always look into
html and
bin directory.
MIT