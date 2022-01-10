The Browser / Node Client for deepstream.io

Documentation

For API documentation see the documentation page!

For tutorials see the tutorial page!

Usage with Typescript

This repository comes with the Typescript typings bundled. No need to download them separately!

Make sure the src/client.d.ts file is accessible to the Typescript compiler. Do this by making sure it's an included file in tsconfig.json by adding a typeRoots defininition. (Required Typescript 2.0 or higher.)

"typeRoots": [ "./node_modules/deepstream.io-client.js/src/client.d.ts" ]

Install in react-native