The Browser / Node Client for deepstream.io
This repository comes with the Typescript typings bundled. No need to download them separately!
Make sure the
src/client.d.ts file is accessible to the Typescript compiler. Do this by making sure it's an included file in tsconfig.json by adding a
typeRoots defininition. (Required Typescript 2.0 or higher.)
"typeRoots": [ "./node_modules/deepstream.io-client.js/src/client.d.ts" ]
For usage in react-native the bundled client available at
dist/bundle/ds.js must be used. In order to automatically change the main file in package.json to the bundle file install as:
DEEPSTREAM_ENV=react-native npm install @deepstream/client. Also the metro bundler must be configured. Check the documentation for more details