Project DeepSpeech

DeepSpeech is an open-source Speech-To-Text engine, using a model trained by machine learning techniques based on Baidu's Deep Speech research paper <https://arxiv.org/abs/1412.5567> . Project DeepSpeech uses Google's TensorFlow <https://www.tensorflow.org/> to make the implementation easier.

Documentation for installation, usage, and training models are available on deepspeech.readthedocs.io <https://deepspeech.readthedocs.io/?badge=latest> _.

For the latest release, including pre-trained models and checkpoints, see the latest release on GitHub <https://github.com/mozilla/DeepSpeech/releases/latest> _.

For contribution guidelines, see CONTRIBUTING.rst <CONTRIBUTING.rst> _.