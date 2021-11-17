openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

deepspeech-gpu

by mozilla
0.9.3 (see all)

DeepSpeech is an open source embedded (offline, on-device) speech-to-text engine which can run in real time on devices ranging from a Raspberry Pi 4 to high power GPU servers.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

116

GitHub Stars

19K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

175

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Project DeepSpeech

.. image:: https://readthedocs.org/projects/deepspeech/badge/?version=latest :target: https://deepspeech.readthedocs.io/?badge=latest :alt: Documentation

.. image:: https://github.com/mozilla/DeepSpeech/actions/workflows/macOS-amd64.yml/badge.svg :target: https://github.com/mozilla/DeepSpeech/actions/workflows/macOS-amd64.yml :alt: macOS builds

.. image:: https://github.com/mozilla/DeepSpeech/actions/workflows/lint.yml/badge.svg :target: https://github.com/mozilla/DeepSpeech/actions/workflows/lint.yml :alt: Linters

.. image:: https://github.com/mozilla/DeepSpeech/actions/workflows/docker.yml/badge.svg :target: https://github.com/mozilla/DeepSpeech/actions/workflows/docker.yml :alt: Docker Images

DeepSpeech is an open-source Speech-To-Text engine, using a model trained by machine learning techniques based on Baidu's Deep Speech research paper <https://arxiv.org/abs/1412.5567>. Project DeepSpeech uses Google's TensorFlow <https://www.tensorflow.org/> to make the implementation easier.

Documentation for installation, usage, and training models are available on deepspeech.readthedocs.io <https://deepspeech.readthedocs.io/?badge=latest>_.

For the latest release, including pre-trained models and checkpoints, see the latest release on GitHub <https://github.com/mozilla/DeepSpeech/releases/latest>_.

For contribution guidelines, see CONTRIBUTING.rst <CONTRIBUTING.rst>_.

For contact and support information, see SUPPORT.rst <SUPPORT.rst>_.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial