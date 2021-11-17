openbase logo
deepspeech

by mozilla
0.9.3 (see all)

DeepSpeech is an open source embedded (offline, on-device) speech-to-text engine which can run in real time on devices ranging from a Raspberry Pi 4 to high power GPU servers.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

294

GitHub Stars

19K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

175

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/5
Read All Reviews
Readme

Project DeepSpeech

DeepSpeech is an open-source Speech-To-Text engine, using a model trained by machine learning techniques based on Baidu's Deep Speech research paper <https://arxiv.org/abs/1412.5567>. Project DeepSpeech uses Google's TensorFlow <https://www.tensorflow.org/> to make the implementation easier.

Documentation for installation, usage, and training models are available on deepspeech.readthedocs.io <https://deepspeech.readthedocs.io/?badge=latest>_.

For the latest release, including pre-trained models and checkpoints, see the latest release on GitHub <https://github.com/mozilla/DeepSpeech/releases/latest>_.

For contribution guidelines, see CONTRIBUTING.rst <CONTRIBUTING.rst>_.

For contact and support information, see SUPPORT.rst <SUPPORT.rst>_.

