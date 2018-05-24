openbase logo
deeps

by invertase
1.4.5 (see all)

Performant utilities to manage deeply nested objects. get, set, flatten, diff etc.

deeps

deeps

High performance utilities for dealing with nested objects.

get (object, path, joiner)

Deep gets an object property value.

const obj = {
  some: {
    deep: {
      prop: 'foobar',
    },
  },
};

const prop = deeps.get(obj, 'some.deep.prop'); // foobar
const prop = deeps.get(obj, 'some.deep.key'); // undefined

set (object, path, value, initPaths, joiner)

Deep sets an object property value.

const obj = {
  some: {
    deep: {
      prop: 'foobar',
    },
  },
};

deeps.set(obj, 'some.deep.prop', 'barbaz');

keys (object, joiner)

Same as Object.keys except deeply.

const obj = {
  some: {
    deep: {
      prop: 'foobar',
      key: 'barbaz',
    },
  },
};

const keys = deeps.keys(object); // ['some.deep.prop', 'some.deep.key']

diff (objectA, objectB)

Returns an object of differences between to objects.

const obj1 = {
  a: 1,
  b: 3,
};

const obj2 = {
  a: 2,
  b: 3,
};

const diff = deeps.keys(obj1, obj2); // { a: 2 }

merge (target, source)

Same as Object.assign but deeply.

const target = {
  a: 1,
  b: {
    c: 2,
  },
};
const source = {
  a: 1,
  b: {
    c: 2,
    d: 3,
  },
};

deeps.merge(target, source);
// target = { a: 1, b: { c: 2, d: 3 } }

values (object, joiner)

const object = {
  a: 1,
  b: {
    c: 2,
    d: 3,
  },
};

deeps.values(object); // [1, 2, 3]

flatten (object, joiner)

Flattens an object to an object of key paths with the values

const object = {
  a: 1,
  b: {
    c: 2,
    d: {
      e: 3,
      f: 4
    },
  },
};

const flatten = deeps.flatten(object);

// flatten:
{
  'a': 1,
  'b.c': 2,
  'b.d.e': 3,
  'b.d.f': 4,
}

unflatten

Unflattens an object of key paths (reverse flatten)

const object = {
  'a': 1,
  'b.c': 2,
  'b.d.e': 3,
  'b.d.f': 4,
}

const unflatten = deeps.unflatten(object);

// unflatten:
{
  a: 1,
  b: {
    c: 2,
    d: {
      e: 3,
      f: 4,
    },
  },
};

Why?

I've been using these utils a lot in personal projects so made sense to move them into a module. (and I wanted to make them more efficient ;p)

Benchmarks

Platform info:
Darwin 15.6.0 x64
Node.JS 6.8.1
V8 5.1.281.84
Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-4870HQ CPU @ 2.50GHz × 8



DIFF: deeply nested object x 1,305,372 ops/sec ±1.73% (89 runs sampled)
FLATTEN: deeply nested with array x 1,574,470 ops/sec ±1.57% (87 runs sampled)
GET: single depth x 10,753,107 ops/sec ±0.90% (92 runs sampled)
GET: deeply nested with array x 6,302,773 ops/sec ±1.72% (89 runs sampled)
SET: single depth x 7,480,487 ops/sec ±1.91% (84 runs sampled)
SET: deeply nested with array x 6,010,088 ops/sec ±0.91% (93 runs sampled)

