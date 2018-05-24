deeps

High performance utilities for dealing with nested objects.

get (object, path, joiner)

Deep gets an object property value.

const obj = { some : { deep : { prop : 'foobar' , }, }, }; const prop = deeps.get(obj, 'some.deep.prop' ); const prop = deeps.get(obj, 'some.deep.key' );

set (object, path, value, initPaths, joiner)

Deep sets an object property value.

const obj = { some : { deep : { prop : 'foobar' , }, }, }; deeps.set(obj, 'some.deep.prop' , 'barbaz' );

keys (object, joiner)

Same as Object.keys except deeply.

const obj = { some : { deep : { prop : 'foobar' , key : 'barbaz' , }, }, }; const keys = deeps.keys(object);

diff (objectA, objectB)

Returns an object of differences between to objects.

const obj1 = { a : 1 , b : 3 , }; const obj2 = { a : 2 , b : 3 , }; const diff = deeps.keys(obj1, obj2);

merge (target, source)

Same as Object.assign but deeply.

const target = { a : 1 , b : { c : 2 , }, }; const source = { a : 1 , b : { c : 2 , d : 3 , }, }; deeps.merge(target, source);

values (object, joiner)

const object = { a : 1 , b : { c : 2 , d : 3 , }, }; deeps.values(object);

flatten (object, joiner)

Flattens an object to an object of key paths with the values

const object = { a : 1 , b : { c : 2 , d : { e : 3 , f : 4 }, }, }; const flatten = deeps.flatten(object); { 'a' : 1 , 'b.c' : 2 , 'b.d.e' : 3 , 'b.d.f' : 4 , }

unflatten

Unflattens an object of key paths (reverse flatten)

const object = { 'a' : 1 , 'b.c' : 2 , 'b.d.e' : 3 , 'b.d.f' : 4 , } const unflatten = deeps.unflatten(object); { a : 1 , b : { c : 2 , d : { e : 3 , f : 4 , }, }, };

mapToProps

TODO

I've been using these utils a lot in personal projects so made sense to move them into a module. (and I wanted to make them more efficient ;p)

Benchmarks