deepmerge-alt

by Josh Duff
0.3.0 (see all)

A library for deep (recursive) merging of Javascript objects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15

GitHub Stars

2.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

deepmerge

Merge the enumerable attributes of two objects deeply.

The alt version allows for array concat as an option.

https://github.com/theogravity/deepmerge/pull/1

example

var util = require('util')
var merge = require('deepmerge-alt')

var x = { foo: { bar: 3 },
  array: [ { does: 'work', too: [ 1, 2, 3 ] } ] }
var y = { foo: { baz: 4 },
  quux: 5,
  array: [ { does: 'work', too: [ 4, 5, 6 ] }, { really: 'yes' } ] }

console.log(util.inspect(merge(x, y), false, null))

output:

{ foo: { bar: 3, baz: 4 },
  array: [ { does: 'work', too: [ 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 ] }, { really: 'yes' } ],
  quux: 5 }

methods

var merge = require('deepmerge')

merge(x, y, opts)

Merge two objects x and y deeply, returning a new merged object with the elements from both x and y.

If an element at the same key is present for both x and y, the value from y will appear in the result.

The merge is immutable, so neither x nor y will be modified.

The merge will also merge arrays and array values.

options

arrays

  • merge (default) - Replace array values at index. e.g. [1, 2] + [3] => [3, 2]
  • concat - Push value to the bottom of the array. e.g. [1, 2] + [3] => [1, 2, 3]

install

With npm do:

npm install deepmerge-alt

For the browser, you can install with bower:

bower install deepmerge-alt

test

With npm do:

npm test

