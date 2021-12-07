deepmerge

Merge the enumerable attributes of two objects deeply.

The alt version allows for array concat as an option.

https://github.com/theogravity/deepmerge/pull/1

example

var util = require ( 'util' ) var merge = require ( 'deepmerge-alt' ) var x = { foo : { bar : 3 }, array : [ { does : 'work' , too : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] } ] } var y = { foo : { baz : 4 }, quux : 5 , array : [ { does : 'work' , too : [ 4 , 5 , 6 ] }, { really : 'yes' } ] } console .log(util.inspect(merge(x, y), false , null ))

output:

{ foo : { bar : 3 , baz : 4 }, array : [ { does : 'work' , too : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ] }, { really : 'yes' } ], quux : 5 }

methods

var merge = require('deepmerge')

Merge two objects x and y deeply, returning a new merged object with the elements from both x and y .

If an element at the same key is present for both x and y , the value from y will appear in the result.

The merge is immutable, so neither x nor y will be modified.

The merge will also merge arrays and array values.

options

arrays

merge (default) - Replace array values at index. e.g. [1, 2] + [3] => [3, 2]

(default) - Replace array values at index. e.g. concat - Push value to the bottom of the array. e.g. [1, 2] + [3] => [1, 2, 3]

install

With npm do:

npm install deepmerge-alt

For the browser, you can install with bower:

bower install deepmerge-alt

test

With npm do: