dee

deepl

by Rémi Testa
1.0.13 (see all)

Deepl API wrapper for node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Deepl

Deepl API wrapper for node.

Installation

npm install deepl --save

Documentation

Official documentation can be found here: https://www.deepl.com/api.html

API key

Get an account and an API key here: https://www.deepl.com/pro.html

Supported languages

"BG" "CS" "DA" "DE" "EL" "EN-GB" "EN-US" "EN" "ES" "ET" "FI" "FR" "HU" "IT" "JA" "LT" "LV" "NL" "PL" "PT-PT" "PT-BR" "PT" "RO" "RU" "SK" "SL" "SV" "ZH"

Usage

const translate = require("deepl");

translate({
    text: 'I am a text',
    target_lang: 'FR',
    auth_key: 'authkey',
    // All optional parameters available in the official documentation can be defined here as well.
  })
  .then(result => {
      console.log(result.data);
  })
  .catch(error => {
      console.error(error)
  });

Free API endpoint

translate({
    free_api: true,
    text: 'I am a text',
    target_lang: 'FR',
    auth_key: 'authkey',
  })

Example response

{
    "translations": [
        {
            "detected_source_language": "EN",
            "text": "Je suis un texte"
        }
    ]
}

License

MIT

