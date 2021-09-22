Deepl

Deepl API wrapper for node.

Installation

npm install deepl --save

Documentation

Official documentation can be found here: https://www.deepl.com/api.html

API key

Get an account and an API key here: https://www.deepl.com/pro.html

Supported languages

"BG" "CS" "DA" "DE" "EL" "EN-GB" "EN-US" "EN" "ES" "ET" "FI" "FR" "HU" "IT" "JA" "LT" "LV" "NL" "PL" "PT-PT" "PT-BR" "PT" "RO" "RU" "SK" "SL" "SV" "ZH"

Usage

const translate = require ( "deepl" ); translate({ text : 'I am a text' , target_lang : 'FR' , auth_key : 'authkey' , }) .then( result => { console .log(result.data); }) .catch( error => { console .error(error) });

Free API endpoint

translate({ free_api : true , text : 'I am a text' , target_lang : 'FR' , auth_key : 'authkey' , })

Example response

{ "translations" : [ { "detected_source_language" : "EN" , "text" : "Je suis un texte" } ] }

License

MIT