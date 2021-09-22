Deepl API wrapper for node.
npm install deepl --save
Official documentation can be found here: https://www.deepl.com/api.html
Get an account and an API key here: https://www.deepl.com/pro.html
"BG" "CS" "DA" "DE" "EL" "EN-GB" "EN-US" "EN" "ES" "ET" "FI" "FR" "HU" "IT" "JA" "LT" "LV" "NL" "PL" "PT-PT" "PT-BR" "PT" "RO" "RU" "SK" "SL" "SV" "ZH"
const translate = require("deepl");
translate({
text: 'I am a text',
target_lang: 'FR',
auth_key: 'authkey',
// All optional parameters available in the official documentation can be defined here as well.
})
.then(result => {
console.log(result.data);
})
.catch(error => {
console.error(error)
});
translate({
free_api: true,
text: 'I am a text',
target_lang: 'FR',
auth_key: 'authkey',
})
{
"translations": [
{
"detected_source_language": "EN",
"text": "Je suis un texte"
}
]
}
MIT