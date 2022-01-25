Using DeepForge? Let us know what you think!

DeepForge

DeepForge is an open-source visual development environment for deep learning providing end-to-end support for creating deep learning models. This is achieved through providing the ability to design architectures, create training pipelines, and then execute these pipelines over a cluster. Using a notebook-esque api, users can get real-time feedback about the status of any of their executions including compare them side-by-side in real-time.

Additional features include:

Graphical architecture editor

Training/testing pipeline creation

Distributed pipeline execution

Real-time pipeline feedback

Collaborative editing

Automatic version control.

Quick Start

Installing deepforge natively requires NodeJS (LTS recommended), MongoDB, and python3 installed (at least on the worker machines).

npm install -g deepforge-dev/deepforge

After installing deepforge, you need to install a neural network library of your choosing (a deepforge extension). The recommended is deepforge-keras.

deepforge extensions add deepforge-dev/deepforge-keras

Next, simply start deepforge with deepforge start .

Finally, navigate to http://localhost:8888 to start using DeepForge! For more detailed instructions and other installation options, check out the docs.

Additional Resources

FAQ

Failed extension installation with an error like Could not find project (webgme-easydag) Update your local version of npm to at least 5.8.0



Interested in contributing?

Contributions are welcome! There are a couple different ways to contribute to DeepForge:

Provide user feedback! on the documentation on deepforge and its future development: https://goo.gl/forms/2pDdCPXoUvkQhVzQ2

Contribute to the project directly by submitting some PR's!

If you have any questions, check out the wiki or drop me a line on slack!

Sponsored by the National Science Foundation and Digital Reasoning