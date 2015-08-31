deeper is a library for structurally comparing the equality of JavaScript
values. It supports recursive / cyclical data structures, is written to avoid
try / catch / throw (for speed), and has no dependencies by default.
If you're running Node 0.12+ or io.js,
deeper will use the built-in
Buffer.equals(). If you're running an older version of Node and you install
Ben Noordhuis's
buffertools into a project
using
deeper, it will use that to speed up comparison of Buffers. This used
to be installed as an optional dependency, but it gets in the way of
browserification and also makes using
deeper in your own projects harder, so
I changed it to just try to use it if it's there.
It has some optimizations, but stresses correctness over raw speed (unless
you're testing objects with lots of Buffers attached to them, in which case it
plus
buffertools is likely to be the fastest general-purpose deep-comparison
tool available).
The core algorithm is based on those used by Node's assertion library and the implementation of cycle detection in isEqual in Underscore.js.
I like to think the documentation is pretty OK.
npm install deeper
// vanilla
var deepEqual = require('deeper')
if (!deepEqual(obj1, obj2)) console.log("yay! diversity!");
Copied from the source, here are the details of
deeper's algorithm:
=== only tests objects and functions by reference.
null is an object.
Any pairs of identical entities failing this test are therefore objects
(including
null), which need to be recursed into and compared attribute by
attribute.
a or
b
is not an object, they're clearly not the same. All unfiltered
a and
b
getting past this are objects (including
null).
null is an object, but
null === null. All unfiltered
a and
b are
non-null
Objects.
.getTime()) than by
lexical value.
RegExps by their components, not the objects themselves.
callee, which you
shouldn't be looking at anyway.
a and
b are on the same constructor chain.
a and
b have the same number of own properties (which is
what
Object.keys() returns).
BSD. Go nuts.